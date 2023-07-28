Market Secret

  • Indicators
  • Ramzi Abuwarda
    Ramzi Abuwarda

    Ramzi Abuwarda

    • programmer and developer at  programming in William Company
    • Israel
    • 1822
    Meet William , a highly skilled EA and indicator programmer for MT4 and MT5, as well as a professional trading tools developer tools in Binary options and forex. With a deep understanding of the financial markets and exceptional programming expertise, William develops robust algorithms and
  • Version: 2.0
  • Activations: 5
   In the world of binary options trading, where precise market analysis and strategic decision-making are paramount, the quest for an exceptional trading indicator that can unlock profitable opportunities is never-ending. Enter the Secret Indicator – a remarkable MT4 binary option trading tool that has earned its reputation as the best and strongest in its class.

The Secret Indicator is the result of years of meticulous research, development, and testing by a team of seasoned traders and expert programmers. Its unique algorithms and advanced mathematical models have been finely tuned to provide traders with an unrivaled edge in the fast-paced world of binary options.

What sets the Secret Indicator apart from other trading indicators is its uncanny ability to spot lucrative trading opportunities with remarkable accuracy. Its signals are derived from a combination of powerful technical indicators, price action analysis, and market sentiment evaluation. This multi-faceted approach ensures that the Secret Indicator captures both short-term fluctuations and long-term trends, providing traders with a comprehensive view of the market.

One of the standout features of the Secret Indicator is its versatility. Whether you are a novice trader or an experienced professional, this indicator can be customized to align with your unique trading style and preferences. Its user-friendly interface allows for easy installation and integration with the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, making it accessible to a wide range of traders.

The Secret Indicator empowers traders with timely and accurate signals, ensuring that they can make informed trading decisions. By receiving real-time alerts, traders can enter and exit trades with precision, maximizing their profit potential while effectively managing risk. Furthermore, the Secret Indicator's comprehensive chart analysis and trend detection capabilities enable traders to stay ahead of the market, taking advantage of emerging opportunities.

The Secret Indicator represents the pinnacle of binary options trading indicators. Its unwavering commitment to accuracy, its adaptability to individual trading styles, and its advanced analytical capabilities make it the go-to choice for traders seeking consistent profits in the dynamic world of binary options trading. Unlock the power of the Secret Indicator and discover a whole new level of trading success.



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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
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The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
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