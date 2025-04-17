Binary Smart System

  • Indicators
  • Ramzi Abuwarda
    Ramzi Abuwarda

    Ramzi Abuwarda

    • programmer and developer at  programming in William Company
    • Israel
    • 1822
    Meet William , a highly skilled EA and indicator programmer for MT4 and MT5, as well as a professional trading tools developer tools in Binary options and forex. With a deep understanding of the financial markets and exceptional programming expertise, William develops robust algorithms and
  • Version: 3.0
  • Updated: 17 April 2025
  • Activations: 5
**Introducing the Binary Smart System: Your Ultimate Trading Companion**

The Binary Smart System is not just an indicator; it's a sophisticated trading tool meticulously designed to empower traders with pinpoint accuracy and timely signals across various markets. Built on a foundation of cutting-edge algorithms and an exhaustive collection of technical indicators, this system is your key to unlocking trading success.

**Indicator Components:**

1. **Moving Average Percentage (MAP):** This component calculates the weighted average of multiple moving averages, forming a powerful baseline for trend identification. The MAP dynamically adapts to market conditions, offering insights into the prevailing trend direction.

2. **Commodity Channel Index (CCI):** By analyzing deviations from the average price, CCI gauges overbought and oversold conditions. The Binary Smart System's CCI integration ensures a holistic approach to identifying potential reversal points.

3. **Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD):** The MACD component within the system goes beyond simple crossovers. It evaluates the convergence and divergence of MACD lines and signal lines, unveiling hidden opportunities and confirming trend strength.

4. **Average Directional Index (ADX):** With ADX, the Binary Smart System quantifies trend momentum. It pinpoints strong trends and helps you avoid weak, uncertain market phases, enhancing your trading decisions.

5. **BULLS and BEARS Power:** The combined force of bullish and bearish sentiment is harnessed through these indicators. This insight-rich duo grants a comprehensive view of market sentiment, aiding in well-informed trade entries.

6. **Stochastic Oscillator:** Identifying potential turning points, the stochastic oscillator within the Binary Smart System assists in recognizing overbought and oversold conditions, helping you anticipate trend reversals.

7. **Relative Strength Index (RSI):** The RSI, integrated intelligently, confirms momentum shifts and potential trend changes. Its synchronization with other indicators enhances the accuracy of signals.

8. **Force Index:** Capturing the strength behind price movements, the Force Index indicates the power driving trends. Integrated seamlessly, it acts as a solid confirmation tool within the Binary Smart System.

9. **Momentum Index:** This component monitors the rate of price change, adding an extra layer of precision to the system's signals. Momentum shifts are highlighted, guiding traders with insightful entry points.

10. **DeMARKER Settings:** DeMARKER levels are meticulously calibrated within the Binary Smart System, offering predictive support and resistance levels that help confirm trade entries.

**Advantages:**

- **Accurate Signals:** The Binary Smart System's genius lies in its ability to fuse multiple indicators into coherent, high-probability trade signals. Say goodbye to false positives and welcome accurate entry points.

- **Customizable Timeframes and Pairs:** Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, the Binary Smart System adapts effortlessly to your preferred timeframe and can be applied to any currency pair, giving you unprecedented flexibility.

- **Alerts and Notifications:** Never miss a trading opportunity with real-time alerts. The Binary Smart System's alert system keeps you informed, even when you're away from your trading station.

In the ever-changing landscape of financial markets, having a reliable, all-encompassing trading tool is not just an advantage, it's a necessity. The Binary Smart System equips you with the means to navigate the complexities of trading, backed by a powerhouse of technical indicators working in harmony. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, this system will redefine the way you trade, making success not just a possibility, but an inevitability.
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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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Charles Harper
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The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
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