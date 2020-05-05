Scalping instant

Skalping instant indicator.





The signal to purchase or sale of the basement in conjunction with the value of the indicator arrow.





A strong signal is considered when the arrow and the basement indicator that displays four timeframes coincide in the forecast.





This indicator contains many algorithms and tasks that have been reduced to one result, which the Skalping instant indicator gives, namely, informs the trader about the direction of the market. Thus, he gives

1. Scalping signal (Figure 1) On the selected period of the D1 chart and in the basement section of the indicator as shown in Figure 1- D1 there is a buy signal. The signal arrives promptly. In this case, it is recommended to trade using the Scalping strategy.

2. Signal of correction or trend. For all periods of the graph in the basement as shown in Figure 2. All periods are in the red zone -> sell position. Hold the deal until the color changes when the timeframe of the chart itself and the basement indicator match. And so the indicator is quite adaptable to other strategies.

I recommend using it on the main currency pairs :





AUD / USD Australian dollar vs US dollar

EUR / USD Euro vs US dollar

GBP / USD British pound vs US dollar

USD / CAD US Dollar vs canadian dollar

USD / CHF US Dollar vs Swiss franc

USD / JPY the US Dollar against the Japanese yen.