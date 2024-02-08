Close Order EA MT4

This EA will automatically close all open and pending order when profit or loss is reached according to users setting.

Profit or loss can be set by percentage or by amount.

When inputting amount for loss make sure to put " - " (minus) sign before the amount.

The color of text displayed on the chart can be change in the user input.

The text position can also be changed:

- left top corner

- right top corner

- left bottom corner

- right bottom corner


PivotMT4
Iketut Sudiasa
Utilities
This EA is designed to calculate and draw Pivot Point, Support and Resistance for your selected time frame on the chart. Works on all currency pair and on any time frames available on MT4. To make sure the EA works, you need to select the pivot time frame as well as the candle shift that you want to calculate the pivot. 0 = Current candle on chart 1 = Previous 1 candle on the chart
Buyer and Seller Power MT4
Iketut Sudiasa
Utilities
This Expert Advisor will not place any trade. This Expert Advisor will only show the buyer and the seller power in percentage on the upper right corner of the selected chart. The percentage of the Buyer and Seller is calculated based on the Open, Close, High and Low price of the selected candle. Candle can be selected using the shift on the Input Tab where 0 means the current candle, 1 means previous 1 candle before the current candle.
PivotMT5
Iketut Sudiasa
Utilities
This EA is designed to calculate and draw Pivot Point, Support and Resistance for your selected time frame on the chart. Works on all currency pair and on any time frames available on MT5. To make sure the EA works, you need to select the pivot time frame as well as the candle shift that you want to calculate the pivot. 0 = Current candle on chart 1 = Previous 1 candle on the chart
Buyer and Seller Power MT5
Iketut Sudiasa
Utilities
This Expert Advisor will not place any trade. This Expert Advisor will only show the buyer and the seller power in percentage on the upper right corner of the selected chart. The percentage of the Buyer and Seller is calculated based on the Open, Close, High and Low price of the selected candle. Candle can be selected using the shift on the Input Tab where 0 means the current candle, 1 means previous 1 candle before the current candle.
Close Order EA MT5
Iketut Sudiasa
Utilities
This EA will automatically close all open order when profit or loss is reached according to users setting. You need to select close by percentage or close by amount. If close by percentage or close by amount is set to true the EA will exit. When the setting is set to true, the value of profit and loss can not be 0. Please set to true the option for Close Order with Same Symbol or Close All Order.
