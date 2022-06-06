Super Scalping Trading System XL
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
In a trend trading system, find the right entry and exit points.
In forex trading, a trading strategy is a fixed plan designed to make a decent return by going long or short the market. The main reason a properly researched trading strategy is helpful is because it is verifiable, quantifiable, consistent, and objective.
For each trading strategy, you need to define the assets to be traded, the entry/exit points, and money management rules.