Fix M15 mod is a fully automated short-term trading robot.

The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid, arbitrage etc.

Fix M15 mod opens a trade during the Asian session in a narrow channel defined by several last M15 bars. The EA opens only one trade in one direction that can be closed by a certain TP, SL or after a certain time (if the function is enabled in the settings).

Basic EA settings are configured for trading USDCHF М15. The EA also shows positive dynamics on EURCHF, USDCAD and GBPAUD (TP12, SL35).

There is an increased risk on Monday morning. To reduce the drawdown, I do not recommend trading on Monday morning because of an extended spread.

The EA was tested on real accounts of different types. On a fixed account, select a pair with a spread of not more than three points, otherwise it will not open. On NDD and ECN accounts, select a broker with a minimum night-time spread.

Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/lexus100





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