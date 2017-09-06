Fix M15 mod

Fix M15 mod is a fully automated short-term trading robot.

The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid, arbitrage etc.

Fix M15 mod opens a trade during the Asian session in a narrow channel defined by several last M15 bars. The EA opens only one trade in one direction that can be closed by a certain TP, SL or after a certain time (if the function is enabled in the settings).

Basic EA settings are configured for trading USDCHF М15. The EA also shows positive dynamics on EURCHF, USDCAD and GBPAUD (TP12, SL35).

There is an increased risk on Monday morning. To reduce the drawdown, I do not recommend trading on Monday morning because of an extended spread.

The EA was tested on real accounts of different types. On a fixed account, select a pair with a spread of not more than three points, otherwise it will not open. On NDD and ECN accounts, select a broker with a minimum night-time spread.

Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/lexus100


Parameters

  • Debug - log prints
  • InfoChart - graphical objects
  • SpreadMax - maximum spread
  • Slippage - maximum slippage level
  • MagicNumber - magic number
  • CommentOrder - order comment
  • Risk - balance step
  • DefaultLot - lot volume per balance step
  • MaxLot - maximum lot
  • TakeProfit - take profit
  • StopLoss - stop loss
  • UseTrailing - enable/disable T-SL
  • TrailingStop - fixed trailing size
  • TrailingStep - trailing step
  • BoxTimeFrame - timeframe
  • PeriodBB - Bollinger Bands period
  • Indent - number of points the price moves beyond BB
  • BoxRange - BB channel width
  • MaxDailyRange - maximum number of daily bar points
  • Time_Close - close by time
  • Exit_Minutes - number of minutes the order is in the market
  • Time_Profit - profit, in points
  • TimeStart - trading start time
  • TimeStop - trading stop time
  • FilterTime - disable trading on Friday and Monday
  • StartHourMonday - time to begin trading on Monday
  • EndHourFriday - time to finish trading on Friday
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Fix M15
Alexey Minych
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Fix M15 is a fully automated short-term trading robot. The EA does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. Fix M15 opens a trade during the Asian session in a narrow channel defined by MA and RSI indicators. Only one trade per one pair can be opened on the market at each given time. It can be closed by a certain TP, SL or after a certain time (set in the EA settings). Basic EA settings are configured for trading GBPUSD М5 for the terminal set to GMT+3 (summer time). The EA
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FrouShoo
35
FrouShoo 2020.12.21 23:36 
 

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