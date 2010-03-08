Cancer indicator is great for trend trading! An intelligent indicator algorithm with high probability shows the points of potential market reversal. If you are trading in a trend, then a trading strategy built on the basis of this indicator is perfect for you. The indicator filters out market noise, almost everything and all the necessary functions for working with a thread are built into one tool. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes, indicator setting - according to your desire. Ready-made trading system - just connect the indicator to an expert or trade using it manually. The system itself shows when to buy and when to sell. It uses only one parameter for settings, which is very convenient. Simple, visual and effective trend detection.