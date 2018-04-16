Turbo Scalp is a scalper based on mathematical analysis of the market situation, for working under any market conditions.

The scalper moves along the expected trend line and closes positions at a trend reversal.

The EA uses an algorithm based on rough mathematics to determine the expected trend line.

The EA does not use any indicators.

The EA trades around the clock. When deals in one direction is closed, it opens deals in the opposite direction.





The EA is most suitable for working on the EURUSD currency pair and the M5 timeframe.

The EA is designed to work on accounts with a floating spread.

The EA does not use any risky strategies. The expert is equipped with a dynamic Stop Loss, which provides a timely closing of losing trades.

Before purchasing, please test the EA in the strategy tester.





Features of the EA