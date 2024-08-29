British Bulldog EA

This trading system uses the bollinger band indicator as one of its signal providers and in
combination with other proprietary indicators, the system can quickly identify the direction
of trade. The system strives to trade in the trend direction.

Only one trade is opened at a time, so the system waits for the open trade to close in profit
then opens the next trade.

This EA does not use martingale to try and recover losing trades but instead will use Stop Loss.
You can set this according to your risk appetite.


Recommendations:


    Currency pair: EURUSD
    Timeframe: M15
    Minimum deposit : $1000
    Account type: ECN, Raw, Razor or Standard with low spreads.
    Brokers : Any broker with low spreads
    IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
    Account type: Any


Best settings: EURUSD, M15, TP=8, Lots=0.5, risk=40, Deposit=10,000.

Enjoy.

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Orieny Owuor
Experts
The CrossCheck Trader is an advanced EA that cross checks the signal received from the six indicators it is watching and only if it is sure about the trade then the trade is taken. Only high probability trades are taken. This will mean that only two to four trades are made in a month. The EA does well on EURUSD currency pair, on the M15 TimeFrame. Perfect settings: - Currency Pair: EURUSD - Time Frame: M15 - Deposit: 1,000 for every 0.05 in lot size. e.g. ( for 10,000 use 0.5 in lot size).
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