Axel Bot MT4

Axel Bot is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to empower traders with advanced hedging strategies. By seamlessly integrating with major financial markets, Axel Bot allows users to execute trades algorithmically, minimizing risk and maximizing potential returns. The bot leverages real-time market data, advanced analytics, and predictive modeling to identify opportunities for hedging, enabling traders to protect their portfolios against unfavorable market movements. With its intuitive interface and customizable settings, Axel Bot is suitable for both novice and experienced traders looking to automate their trading strategies while maintaining a balanced approach to risk management.


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Video Axel Bot MT4
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Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
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