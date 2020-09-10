True Range Pro
- Experts
-
Smart Forex Lab.SMART FOREX LAB.
Professional forex solutions
👉 Telegram channel https://t.me/smartforexlab
- Version: 8.10
- Updated: 15 January 2024
- Activations: 10
Accurate Night Scalping & Smart Grid System
True Range Pro enters the market in the night session using indicators modified on the basis of machine learning to open a position. Dynamic order grid can be applied when price moves against open positions. The special Active Order option significantly increases performance when the number of open positions increases. Trailing Stop and Drawdown Stop options can be applied for additional account protection
Depending on the position volume, True Range Engine can provide both stable and low-risk performance as well as ultra-high performance.
Features
100% automated trades
Hard stoploss for every position
Dynamic basket takeprofit
High spread protection
Fixed & Auto volume
Arithmetic/Geometric Volume Progression
Trailing stop
Active Order
Drawdown Stop
Backtested in 2000-2023 (every tick, 100% history quality)
Optimized for 2010-2023
Guidelines
Time: GMT+3 / GMT+2 (summer / winter)
Leverage: 1:100+
ECN account
$1000 per 0.01l
EURUSD, M5 default
! v6.10 and above is not compatible with previous versions !
Links
True Range Pro MT5
Products
Signals
Telegram @smartforexlab
Inputs
--- Common ---
Magic
Comment
Positions Direction Max, pos
Volume Position Max, lot
Spread Max, point
Direction (Long/Short/LongShort)
DIR_LONG
DIR_SHORT
DIR_LONGSHORT
Timeframe In (to open positions)
Action Type (Tick/Bar)
ACT_TYPE_TICK (new tick)
ACT_TYPE_BAR (new bar)
--- Time ---
Time On (for first position only)
Time Off (for first position only)
--- Volume ---
Type (Fixed/Relative)
VOL_TYPE_FIXED (fixed volume - Volume Fixed Value)
VOL_TYPE_RELATIVE (relative volume - Balance/VolumeRelativeValue*VolumeFixedValue)
Fixed Value, lot (Fixed:lot=FixedValue)
Relative Value, $ (Relative:lot=Balance/RelValue*FixValue)
Progression Type (Arithmetic:lot=last+PrgValue/Geometric:lot=last*PrgValue)
PRG_TYPE_ARITH
PRG_TYPE_GEO
Progression Value (0-unused)
--- Levels ---
Basket Takeprofit, point (0-unused)
Basket Takeprofit2 Position, pos
Basket Takeprofit2, point (0-unused)
Position Stoploss, point (0-unused)
Grid Back, point (0-unused)
---- Pattern ---
RSI Period, bar
RSI High Level
ATR Period, bar
ATR Counter, bar
ATR Factor, %
--- Trailing ---
Breakeven Start, point (0-unused)
Trailing Start, point (0-unused)
Trailing Distance, point
--- Active Position ---
Active Position, pos (0-unused)
Active Takeprofit, point
--- Overlap ---
Overlap Position, pos (0-unused)
Overlap Value, % of position profit
--- Equity Stop ---
Type (Fixed:$ of balance/Relative:% of balance)
FIXED
RELATIVE
Value (0-unused,>0-profit control,<0-loss control)
--- Display ---
Trades (none/metatrader/ea)
DISP_NONE
DISP_MT
DISP_EA
Color Buy ( clrNone-unused )
Color Sell ( clrNone-unused )
I have older version and the latest version of True Range Pro on my different MT4. Would the older version still work as usual? or an update to the latest one is necessary?