True Range Pro

3.8

Accurate Night Scalping & Smart Grid System

True Range Pro enters the market in the night session using indicators modified on the basis of machine learning to open a position. Dynamic order grid can be applied when price moves against open positions. The special Active Order option significantly increases performance when the number of open positions increases. Trailing Stop and Drawdown Stop options can be applied for additional account protection

Depending on the position volume, True Range Engine can provide both stable and low-risk performance as well as ultra-high performance.


Features

100% automated trades
Hard stoploss for every position
Dynamic basket takeprofit
High spread protection
Fixed & Auto volume
Arithmetic/Geometric Volume Progression
Trailing stop
Active Order
Drawdown Stop
Backtested in 2000-2023 (every tick, 100% history quality)
Optimized for 2010-2023 

    Guidelines

    Time: GMT+3 / GMT+2 (summer / winter)
    Leverage: 1:100+
    ECN account
    $1000 per 0.01l
    EURUSD, M5 default
    ! v6.10 and above is not compatible with previous versions !

    Links

    True Range Pro MT5
    Products
    Signals
    Telegram @smartforexlab


        Inputs

        --- Common ---

        Magic
        Comment
        Positions Direction Max, pos
        Volume Position Max, lot
        Spread Max, point
        Direction (Long/Short/LongShort)

        DIR_LONG
        DIR_SHORT
        DIR_LONGSHORT

        Timeframe In (to open positions)
        Action Type (Tick/Bar)

        ACT_TYPE_TICK (new tick)
        ACT_TYPE_BAR (new bar)

        --- Time ---

        Time On (for first position only)
        Time Off (for first position only)

        --- Volume ---

        Type (Fixed/Relative)

        VOL_TYPE_FIXED (fixed volume - Volume Fixed Value)
        VOL_TYPE_RELATIVE (relative volume - Balance/VolumeRelativeValue*VolumeFixedValue)

        Fixed Value, lot (Fixed:lot=FixedValue)
        Relative Value, $ (Relative:lot=Balance/RelValue*FixValue)
        Progression Type (Arithmetic:lot=last+PrgValue/Geometric:lot=last*PrgValue)

        PRG_TYPE_ARITH

        PRG_TYPE_GEO

        Progression Value (0-unused)

        --- Levels ---

        Basket Takeprofit, point (0-unused)
        Basket Takeprofit2 Position, pos
        Basket Takeprofit2, point (0-unused)
        Position Stoploss, point (0-unused)
        Grid Back, point (0-unused)

        ---- Pattern ---

        RSI Period, bar
        RSI High Level
        ATR Period, bar
        ATR Counter, bar
        ATR Factor, % 

        --- Trailing ---

        Breakeven Start, point (0-unused)
        Trailing Start, point (0-unused)
        Trailing Distance, point

        --- Active Position ---

        Active Position, pos (0-unused)
        Active Takeprofit, point

        --- Overlap ---

        Overlap Position, pos (0-unused)
        Overlap Value, % of position profit

        --- Equity Stop ---

        Type (Fixed:$ of balance/Relative:% of balance)

        FIXED
        RELATIVE

        Value (0-unused,>0-profit control,<0-loss control)

        --- Display ---

        Trades (none/metatrader/ea)

        DISP_NONE
        DISP_MT
        DISP_EA

        Color Buy ( clrNone-unused )
        Color Sell ( clrNone-unused )

        Reviews 12
        nyer15
        44
        nyer15 2024.01.03 03:14 
         

        I have older version and the latest version of True Range Pro on my different MT4. Would the older version still work as usual? or an update to the latest one is necessary?

        Trade2222
        1312
        Trade2222 2022.01.14 16:45 
         

        No trade since install EA, when its Trade, write a new comment..

        edit

        it does not act every day.

        at the moment it does what it is supposed to.

        Thanks

        ktyong
        162
        ktyong 2020.11.23 06:05 
         

        This EA is back by active support on telegram which is important for continuation of being profitable. Vendor will advice and recommend if it needs to turnoff during uncertainty period.

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        Filter:
        Kendran Dwijo Santoso
        255
        Kendran Dwijo Santoso 2024.12.10 23:01 
         

        Big scammer..

        nyer15
        44
        nyer15 2024.01.03 03:14 
         

        I have older version and the latest version of True Range Pro on my different MT4. Would the older version still work as usual? or an update to the latest one is necessary?

        mt4_jupo
        1787
        mt4_jupo 2023.08.25 09:42 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        newcm
        222
        newcm 2022.05.03 12:37 
         

        Very very very bad ea

        CashTrader
        1258
        CashTrader 2022.03.05 09:48 
         

        Ich habe den EA zum Testen für einen Monat gemietet. Auf meinem 12.000€ Konto gab es in 3 Tagen Gewinne in Höhe von 54€ und offene Positionen mit 1306€ Verlust. Bisher kann ich dafür noch nicht einmal einen Stern geben. :-O

        Update 30.03.2022:

        Den anfänglichen Drawdown habe ich ausgehalten. Zum Glück! Nach einem Monat stehen 13,3% Plus auf dem Konto. Davon habe ich den EA gekauft. :-)

        Update 29.04.2022:

        Nach dem Preisverfall bei EURUSD und GBPUSD hat sich mein Konto leider halbiert. Nachdem tagelang Positionen durch SL mit 3- bis 4-stelligen Verlusten geschlossen wurden, habe ich den EA deaktiviert. Das Ergebnis ist mit -50% leider noch katastrophaler als das Monitoring des EA-Anbieters (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/721761).

        Trade2222
        1312
        Trade2222 2022.01.14 16:45 
         

        No trade since install EA, when its Trade, write a new comment..

        edit

        it does not act every day.

        at the moment it does what it is supposed to.

        Thanks

        amado33311
        118
        amado33311 2021.09.04 21:39 
         

        very risky , it blew half of my account and i interfered manually to close the losing positions , because i asked for advice here and on telegram and nobody answered me

        ktyong
        162
        ktyong 2020.11.23 06:05 
         

        This EA is back by active support on telegram which is important for continuation of being profitable. Vendor will advice and recommend if it needs to turnoff during uncertainty period.

        PUI SIU GEOFFREY CHEN
        2285
        PUI SIU GEOFFREY CHEN 2020.11.23 05:08 
         

        True Range series has a long history of success and is one of my main weapon in my portfolio. It has been working for me for many months with profit.

        gullyho
        225
        gullyho 2020.11.23 02:37 
         

        Awesome EA with excellent support. The EA may not be for the faint hearted but for those who can stand the large fluctuation in equity while the trade is underway, will be rewarded handsomely in closed profit. Highly recommended EA and supervalue for money. Your investment will be pay for and more.

        Eduard Mushkatin
        1928
        Eduard Mushkatin 2020.11.23 02:31 
         

        Very good and stable working EA. Some time ago I have purchased as well TRP MT4 as the TRP MT5 EA versions and let them trade with the recommended EU and GU sets on different accounts with outstanding results. Currently I have all in all 6 EAs from the Smart Forex Lab and all of them are excellent.

        Paul
        312
        Paul 2020.11.11 12:40 
         

        Another quality designed and engineered (and just as importantly, fully supported and maintained) EA from Smart Forex Lab. I have personally used the original True Range since it was first published back in May 2019. It has consistently generated healthy profits month after month. I have now upgraded to using True Range Pro to take advantage of it's additional features and benefits, such as the dynamic basket takeprofit, which will hopefully generate even greater profits with reduced drawdown.

        Smart Forex Lab.
        14976
        Reply from developer Aleksei Ostroborodov 2020.11.11 12:55
        Thanks, Paul
        Reply to review