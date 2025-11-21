EA Underdog is a professional expert advisor from Quantum Lab Technologies. It trades on price divergence, uses no dangerous methods, uses only strict Stop Loss and Take Profit orders, and its execution stability is ensured by the QuantumCore system (trained and optimized on history from 2020 to 2025).

Discounted price. The price will increase by $100 for every 20 units purchased. 20 copies: $250 20 copies: $350 Final price: $550 Limited number of copies





Parameters and requirements

Instruments: XAUUSD and GBPUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit: $500 for each instrument

Trading time: 24/7

Management methods: Stop Loss and Take Profit only

News filter: Built-in protection against highly volatile events

Average number of trades: 1-2 per week!





Practical advantages





Simple setup — built-in parameters, no need to upload external files.

Security — no grid, martingale, or doubling.

Minimum risk — basic lot size of 0.01 for every $500 balance.

Time-tested — training and optimization on history from 2020 to the end of 2025.

Versatility – works with two popular instruments simultaneously.





Underdog is a trading advisor designed for those willing to go against the crowd and find opportunities where others see only risk. Its philosophy is based on the idea of ​​the underdog: winning when the odds seem slim.