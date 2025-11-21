EA Underdog

5
EA Underdog is a professional expert advisor from Quantum Lab Technologies. It trades on price divergence, uses no dangerous methods, uses only strict Stop Loss and Take Profit orders, and its execution stability is ensured by the QuantumCore system (trained and optimized on history from 2020 to 2025).
Discounted price. The price will increase by $100 for every 20 units purchased.
20 copies: $250
20 copies: $350
Final price: $550
Limited number of copies

Parameters and requirements
Instruments: XAUUSD and GBPUSD
Timeframe: M5
Minimum deposit: $500 for each instrument
Trading time: 24/7
Management methods: Stop Loss and Take Profit only
News filter: Built-in protection against highly volatile events
Average number of trades: 1-2 per week!

Practical advantages

Simple setup — built-in parameters, no need to upload external files.
Security — no grid, martingale, or doubling.
Minimum risk — basic lot size of 0.01 for every $500 balance.
Time-tested — training and optimization on history from 2020 to the end of 2025.
Versatility – works with two popular instruments simultaneously.

Underdog is a trading advisor designed for those willing to go against the crowd and find opportunities where others see only risk. Its philosophy is based on the idea of ​​the underdog: winning when the odds seem slim.
Reviews 5
YC Chen
243
YC Chen 2025.12.12 09:21 
 

The test results are positive. Let's see how it works in the real world!!!

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 08:28 
 

I have been using EA Underdog for a few days and strategy looks good. I am very happy with it.

Ahmed Taha
904
Ahmed Taha 2025.11.25 19:52 
 

The strategy looks great, but it’s too early to judge after just two days. Let’s wait a bit longer to evaluate it properly. Thank you for your effort.

Alex Grud
229
Alex Grud 2025.11.25 06:30 
 

Thank you, Vitalik. I use all your EAs and understand their potential. I recommend everyone follow the author's recommendations. The author always helps to set up and improve all the parameters. I use this advisor and understand its logic (but I prefer the PRO version of this advisor).

I am adding to my review as I received the PRO version from the developer. The results include steady account growth, reduced emotional stress since I no longer monitor the chart around the clock, and transparent algorithms.

Important points: the program is not a 'magic button' — it requires understanding of the market and discipline, risks need to be regularly reviewed as the market changes according to the importance of news, support responds during the day — which is a valuable feature.

For those who want to automate routine tasks without losing control, this is an excellent choice.

Bartosz Artur Gladysz
159
Bartosz Artur Gladysz 2025.11.23 20:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

