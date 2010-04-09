Trend Breaks — Trend Line Breakout Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Trend Breaks is an MQL5 indicator that automatically plots dynamic upper and lower trend lines from swing highs and lows and delivers clear signals when those lines are broken. It is ideal for traders who trade breakouts, reversals and trend continuation.

What the indicator does

Detects swings — finds pivot highs and lows using a configurable Length parameter.

Draws dynamic trend lines — an upper line along the last significant highs and a lower line along the last significant lows, redrawn as the market forms new pivots.

Signals breakouts — the moment price closes beyond the upper or lower line the indicator prints a "B" marker (Break) on the chart and fires an alert.

Colors the trend — bullish break turns the color scheme green, bearish break turns it red, so trend direction is visible at a glance.

Key features

Fully automatic construction of trend lines — no manual drawing required.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe (M1 to MN).

Configurable sensitivity via the Length parameter — from scalping to swing trading.

On-chart Buy/Sell breakout markers plus pop-up, sound and push alerts.

Optional extension of trend lines into the future for projected support/resistance.

Minimal load on the terminal, clean code, no repainting after the pivot is confirmed.

How to use

Buy signal — a green "B" marker appears when price breaks above the upper trend line.

Sell signal — a red "B" marker appears when price breaks below the lower trend line.

Trend filter — trade only in the direction of the current line color to filter out counter-trend entries.

Combine with support/resistance, moving averages or your own risk-management rules.

Who it is for

Day traders, swing traders and algorithmic traders on Forex, indices, crypto and commodities who want a clean, objective and non-repainting tool for trading trend line breakouts in MetaTrader 5.