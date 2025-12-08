Old School Trading
- Experts
- Vitali Vasilenka
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Old School Trading — Elliott Wave Analysis Advisor
An intelligent trading advisor based on the principles of Elliott Wave Theory. It is designed for traders who value a structured approach to the market and strive for high entry accuracy and risk control.
1+1 PROMOTION: Buy an advisor and get a second one free!
Limited copies available! Contact me after purchase to receive VIP settings.
Key Features:
Automatic wave structure detection: The advisor analyzes the chart and identifies impulse and corrective waves, generating trading signals based on the completion of corrections.
Trend filtering: Built-in trend indicators allow you to avoid trading against the main market dynamics.
Flexible entry system: Entries are made upon the completion of wave C or wave 5, with confirmation by candlestick patterns or indicators.
Risk management: Adaptive stop loss, trailing stop, and drawdown limitation.
Multi-instrument trading support: works on any currency pairs, indices, and metals.
News filter integration (optional): allows you to avoid trading during periods of high volatility.
Operating modes:
Automatic — fully autonomous trading based on wave signals.
Semi-automatic — the user can confirm signals manually.
Analytical — visualizes waves without opening trades, useful for learning and analysis.
Recommendations:
Timeframe: M15 to H4
Instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NASDAQ, BTCUSD
Minimum deposit: from $100 (on a cent account) or $1000 (on a standard account)
I'll write briefly and to the point.Another great EA.I already have 3 EAs from Vitali Vasilenko and these are the best EAs