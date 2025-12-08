Old School Trading — Elliott Wave Analysis Advisor

An intelligent trading advisor based on the principles of Elliott Wave Theory. It is designed for traders who value a structured approach to the market and strive for high entry accuracy and risk control.

1+1 PROMOTION: Buy an advisor and get a second one free! Limited copies available! Contact me after purchase to receive VIP settings.





Key Features:

Automatic wave structure detection: The advisor analyzes the chart and identifies impulse and corrective waves, generating trading signals based on the completion of corrections.

Trend filtering: Built-in trend indicators allow you to avoid trading against the main market dynamics.

Flexible entry system: Entries are made upon the completion of wave C or wave 5, with confirmation by candlestick patterns or indicators.

Risk management: Adaptive stop loss, trailing stop, and drawdown limitation.

Multi-instrument trading support: works on any currency pairs, indices, and metals.

News filter integration (optional): allows you to avoid trading during periods of high volatility.

Operating modes:

Automatic — fully autonomous trading based on wave signals.

Semi-automatic — the user can confirm signals manually.

Analytical — visualizes waves without opening trades, useful for learning and analysis.





Recommendations:

Timeframe: M15 to H4

Instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NASDAQ, BTCUSD

Minimum deposit: from $100 (on a cent account) or $1000 (on a standard account)