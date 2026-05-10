Smart Level EAQL — Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Smart Level EAQL is an advanced indicator based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework, which automatically maps the structural footprint of institutional capital flows on any chart.

It identifies shifts in market structure in real-time, highlights zones of interest for major market participants, and projects potential trade scenarios complete with visualized risk and profit levels.

The indicator combines proven principles of market structure analysis with a modern, clean interface and a user-friendly on-chart dashboard.





Key Features:

Structure Mapping (Swing & Internal): Automatically identifies BOS (Break of Structure—confirming trend continuation) and CHoCH (Change of Character—identifying potential reversals).

Order Blocks: Highlights bullish and bearish zones at the origin of impulsive price movements, with customizable logic for their mitigation.

Imbalances (FVG): Detects 3-candle imbalances that act as price magnets or "refueling" zones.

Liquidity Pools (EQH / EQL): Identifies Equal Highs and Equal Lows where stop-loss orders tend to accumulate.

Strong & Weak Levels (Strong/Weak High/Low): Designates the extreme points of the active trading range.

Trade Visualization: Projects buy/sell signals with automatically generated Stop Loss and Take Profit zones (default 1:2 Risk-to-Reward ratio), displaying distance in points, ATR multiples, and potential profit in currency or percentage terms.





On-chart Dashboard:

The indicator features a concise dashboard that displays:

The current trend (Swing and Internal bias).

Average market volatility (ATR 200).

The count of unmitigated Order Blocks.

The distance to the nearest significant structural level, expressed in ATR multiples. Recent structural events with timestamps.





Key Benefits:

Versatility: Works across all markets (Forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks) and timeframes.

Top-Down Analysis: Ideal for strategies where the trend direction is determined on a higher timeframe (H1/H4), while entry points are sought on a lower one (M1/M5).

Adaptability: Supports both light and dark chart themes, with automatic scaling of the logo and control elements.

No Repainting: Structural points are confirmed only upon the close of the candle.





Trading Recommendations: