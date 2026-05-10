Smart Level EAQL

Smart Level EAQL — Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Smart Level EAQL is an advanced indicator based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework, which automatically maps the structural footprint of institutional capital flows on any chart.
It identifies shifts in market structure in real-time, highlights zones of interest for major market participants, and projects potential trade scenarios complete with visualized risk and profit levels.
The indicator combines proven principles of market structure analysis with a modern, clean interface and a user-friendly on-chart dashboard.

Key Features:
  • Structure Mapping (Swing & Internal): Automatically identifies BOS (Break of Structure—confirming trend continuation) and CHoCH (Change of Character—identifying potential reversals).
  • Order Blocks: Highlights bullish and bearish zones at the origin of impulsive price movements, with customizable logic for their mitigation.
  • Imbalances (FVG): Detects 3-candle imbalances that act as price magnets or "refueling" zones.
  • Liquidity Pools (EQH / EQL): Identifies Equal Highs and Equal Lows where stop-loss orders tend to accumulate.
  • Strong & Weak Levels (Strong/Weak High/Low): Designates the extreme points of the active trading range.
  • Trade Visualization: Projects buy/sell signals with automatically generated Stop Loss and Take Profit zones (default 1:2 Risk-to-Reward ratio), displaying distance in points, ATR multiples, and potential profit in currency or percentage terms.

On-chart Dashboard:
  • The indicator features a concise dashboard that displays:
  • The current trend (Swing and Internal bias).
  • Average market volatility (ATR 200).
  • The count of unmitigated Order Blocks.
  • The distance to the nearest significant structural level, expressed in ATR multiples. Recent structural events with timestamps.

Key Benefits:
  • Versatility: Works across all markets (Forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks) and timeframes.
  • Top-Down Analysis: Ideal for strategies where the trend direction is determined on a higher timeframe (H1/H4), while entry points are sought on a lower one (M1/M5).
  • Adaptability: Supports both light and dark chart themes, with automatic scaling of the logo and control elements.
  • No Repainting: Structural points are confirmed only upon the close of the candle.

Trading Recommendations:
  • Timeframes: Analysis is best performed on M15–H4, while entry points should be sought on M1–M5.
  • Confluence: The highest-quality signals occur when a liquidity sweep coincides with the formation of a CHoCH (Change of Character) within an Order Block zone.
  • Risk Management: Visual SL/TP boxes help maintain discipline and adhere to a fixed risk per trade (e.g., <= 1%).
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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