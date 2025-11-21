EA Underdog

EA Underdog é um Expert Advisor profissional da Quantum Lab Technologies. Ele opera com base na divergência de preços, não utiliza métodos arriscados, emprega apenas ordens rigorosas de Stop Loss e Take Profit, e sua estabilidade de execução é garantida pelo sistema QuantumCore (treinado e otimizado com base no histórico de 2020 a 2025).
Preço promocional. O preço aumentará em US$ 100 a cada 20 unidades adquiridas.
20 unidades: US$ 250
20 unidades: US$ 350
Preço final: US$ 550
Número limitado de unidades
Parâmetros e requisitos
Instrumentos: XAUUSD e GBPUSD
Timeframe: M5
Depósito mínimo: US$ 500 por instrumento
Horário de operação: 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana
Métodos de gerenciamento: Somente Stop Loss e Take Profit
Filtro de notícias: Proteção integrada contra eventos de alta volatilidade

Número médio de operações: 1 a 2 por semana!

Vantagens práticas
Configuração simples — parâmetros integrados, sem necessidade de carregar arquivos externos.
Segurança — sem grid, martingale ou duplicação.
Risco mínimo — tamanho de lote básico de 0,01 para cada US$ 500 de saldo.
Comprovado pelo tempo — treinamento e otimização com base no histórico de 2020 até o final de 2025.
Versatilidade — funciona com dois instrumentos populares simultaneamente.

O Underdog é um consultor de negociação projetado para aqueles que desejam ir contra a corrente e encontrar oportunidades onde outros veem apenas risco. Sua filosofia se baseia na ideia do azarão: vencer quando as probabilidades parecem mínimas.
jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.12.26 09:14 
 

I have been using this EA for a while. For better performance, please contact the author. He will provide really good and fast support to get good results from the EA.

YC Chen
243
YC Chen 2025.12.12 09:21 
 

The test results are positive. Let's see how it works in the real world!!!

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 08:28 
 

I have been using EA Underdog for a few days and strategy looks good. I am very happy with it.

Responder ao comentário