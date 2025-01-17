Who would be a good fit for Synthetic Metal?

Recommendations:

Initial capital: 100 dollars.

Time frames: M15 - M30 - H1

Recommended currency pairs: XAUUSD (gold), XAGUSD (silver).

Brokers: Recommended brokers with low spreads such as Tickmill, ICMarkets, RoboForex, etc.

VPS: VPS is recommended for smooth trading.

Synthetic Metal is a tool that combines the power of artificial intelligence, high accuracy and security to deliver consistent results. Choose your trading model and start managing the markets efficiently today!

Forex/CFD trading is high risk and not suitable for everyone.

You may lose some or all of your principal amount if market conditions change unfavorably.

You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, i.e. the loss of this money will not affect your basic needs or obligations.



