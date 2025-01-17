Synthetic Metal
- Vitali Vasilenka
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 24 May 2025
Key Features:
- High accuracy of signals.
- Adaptation to current market conditions.
- Minimization of false entries.
The Expert Advisor automatically suspends trading before the release of important macroeconomic news that can significantly affect the market. This reduces the probability of unexpected losses during periods of high volatility.
Two trading models: A1 and A2
Model A1
- Does not use martingale or other risky methods.
- Suitable for traders who prefer a moderate level of risk.
- Average number of trades: 2-4 per week.
- All trades have fixed take profit and stop loss, which makes trading predictable and manageable.
Model A2
- Suitable only for professional traders with experience.
- Uses averaging to exit positions with profit.
- Average number of trades: 20-50 per week.
- To increase the efficiency of work in this mode, it is recommended to use the LobyTrade extension, which helps to manage averaging and optimize risk management.
Benefits of Synthetic Metal:
- Multi-faceted market analysis: Synthesize data from different timeframes to better understand the trend.
- Risk Management: Ability to choose a trading model depending on your experience and goals.
- Full automation: The Expert Advisor works autonomously, freeing you from the need for constant monitoring.
- Stop trading function: Protects against high volatility before important news.
Who would be a good fit for Synthetic Metal?
- Beginners - it is recommended to use the A1 model for a safe start.
- Experienced traders - the A2 model opens up opportunities for more aggressive and frequent trading, provided that additional tools such as LobyTrade are used.
Recommendations:
Initial capital: 100 dollars.
Time frames: M15 - M30 - H1
Recommended currency pairs: XAUUSD (gold), XAGUSD (silver).
Brokers: Recommended brokers with low spreads such as Tickmill, ICMarkets, RoboForex, etc.
VPS: VPS is recommended for smooth trading.
Synthetic Metal is a tool that combines the power of artificial intelligence, high accuracy and security to deliver consistent results. Choose your trading model and start managing the markets efficiently today!
Forex/CFD trading is high risk and not suitable for everyone.
You may lose some or all of your principal amount if market conditions change unfavorably.
You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, i.e. the loss of this money will not affect your basic needs or obligations.
I’ve been using Synthetic Metal EA for a month now and it’s delivered consistent profits without fail. The strategy is well-balanced and doesn’t take unnecessary risks. It adapts well to changing market conditions and trades efficiently. Vitali has done a great job with this one—very solid coding and clear logic behind every trade. Customer support is excellent and always quick to respond. Definitely one of the more reliable EAs I’ve come across on MQL5.