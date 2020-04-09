SmartTrade Control Panel — your control center for algorithmic trading

SmartTrade Control Panel is a multifunctional trading panel created for those who value control, flexibility and efficiency in every trade. It combines visual convenience with powerful order tracking logic, turning routine trading into a controlled process.





Now you can:

Implement any trading idea — from scalping to grid trading

Customize order tracking to your entry and exit logic

Control risks, profit, spread and statistics in real time

Use advanced algorithms (martingale, breakeven, timers) without writing code





Main features:

Opening orders with tracking

Instant placement of market and pending orders (Buy/Sell Limit) with automatic control.

Time trading

Schedule market entry by timer — ideal for news and volatile sessions.

Breakeven system

Automatic transfer of an order (or the entire grid) to breakeven upon reaching a specified level.

Martingale with control

Flexible control of the multiplier and grid step — adapt the strategy to the current market.

TakeProfit / StopLoss closing

Individual or group closing of orders for specified targets and risks.

Instant closing of the entire grid

One click — and the entire grid of orders is closed. Convenient for sharp reversals.

Selecting a trading instrument directly from the panel

Switch between symbols without unnecessary movements.

Trading statistics

Track efficiency: profit, loss, average holding time, and much more.

Monitoring open and closed orders

All history at hand — analyze and improve your strategies.

Real-time spread and profit control

The panel tracks market conditions and your current profitability.





For whom?

For traders working with grids and martingale

For those who want to automate order tracking

For those who value visual control and transparent statistics





We recommend using the panel in conjunction with professional indicators:

DynamiTrend Dashboard - Determining the trend and entry zones with dynamic adaptation to volatility

CandleCraft Dashboard - Analysis of candlestick patterns and confirmation of entry/exit signals

PatternView Dashboard - Search for graphic figures (flags, triangles, head and shoulders) in real time

DiverScan Dashboard - Automatic scanner of divergences by RSI, MACD and other oscillators





SmartTrade Control Panel is not just a tool. It is your personal assistant that works 24/7, does not make mistakes and is always under control.