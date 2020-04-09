SmartTrade Control Panel
- Utilities
- Vitali Vasilenka
- Version: 1.0
SmartTrade Control Panel — your control center for algorithmic trading
SmartTrade Control Panel is a multifunctional trading panel created for those who value control, flexibility and efficiency in every trade. It combines visual convenience with powerful order tracking logic, turning routine trading into a controlled process.
Now you can:
- Implement any trading idea — from scalping to grid trading
- Customize order tracking to your entry and exit logic
- Control risks, profit, spread and statistics in real time
- Use advanced algorithms (martingale, breakeven, timers) without writing code
Main features:
- Opening orders with tracking
- Instant placement of market and pending orders (Buy/Sell Limit) with automatic control.
- Time trading
- Schedule market entry by timer — ideal for news and volatile sessions.
- Breakeven system
- Automatic transfer of an order (or the entire grid) to breakeven upon reaching a specified level.
- Martingale with control
- Flexible control of the multiplier and grid step — adapt the strategy to the current market.
- TakeProfit / StopLoss closing
- Individual or group closing of orders for specified targets and risks.
- Instant closing of the entire grid
- One click — and the entire grid of orders is closed. Convenient for sharp reversals.
- Selecting a trading instrument directly from the panel
- Switch between symbols without unnecessary movements.
- Trading statistics
- Track efficiency: profit, loss, average holding time, and much more.
- Monitoring open and closed orders
- All history at hand — analyze and improve your strategies.
- Real-time spread and profit control
- The panel tracks market conditions and your current profitability.
For whom?
For traders working with grids and martingale
For those who want to automate order tracking
For those who value visual control and transparent statistics
We recommend using the panel in conjunction with professional indicators:
DynamiTrend Dashboard - Determining the trend and entry zones with dynamic adaptation to volatility
CandleCraft Dashboard - Analysis of candlestick patterns and confirmation of entry/exit signals
PatternView Dashboard - Search for graphic figures (flags, triangles, head and shoulders) in real time
DiverScan Dashboard - Automatic scanner of divergences by RSI, MACD and other oscillators
SmartTrade Control Panel is not just a tool. It is your personal assistant that works 24/7, does not make mistakes and is always under control.