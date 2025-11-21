EA Underdog

EA Underdogは、Quantum Lab Technologies社のプロフェッショナル・エキスパートアドバイザーです。価格の乖離を利用し、危険な手法は使用せず、厳格なストップロス注文とテイクプロフィット注文のみを使用します。また、QuantumCoreシステム（2020年から2025年の履歴に基づいてトレーニングおよび最適化済み）によって執行安定性が保証されています。
割引価格。20ユニット購入ごとに価格が100ドル上昇します。
20ユニット：250ドル
20ユニット：350ドル
最終価格：550ドル
数量限定

パラメータと要件
取引対象通貨：XAUUSDおよびGBPUSD
時間枠：5分足
最低入金額：各通貨ペア500ドル
取引時間：24時間年中無休
運用方法：ストップロス注文とテイクプロフィット注文のみ
ニュースフィルター：ボラティリティの高いイベントに対する保護機能搭載
平均取引回数：週1～2回

実用的なメリット

シンプルな設定 - パラメータが組み込まれているため、外部ファイルのアップロードは不要です。
セキュリティ - グリッド、マーチンゲール、ダブリングは不要です。
最小リスク - 残高500ドルごとに基本ロットサイズ0.01。
実績 - 2020年から2025年末までのヒストリーデータに基づいてトレーニングと最適化を実施。
汎用性 - 2つの人気商品を同時にサポート。

Underdogは、群衆に逆らってチャンスを見つけようとする人のために設計されたトレーディングアドバイザーです。その哲学は、「勝ち目がない時に勝つ」という「アンダードッグ」の考え方に基づいています。
レビュー 6
jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.12.26 09:14 
 

I have been using this EA for a while. For better performance, please contact the author. He will provide really good and fast support to get good results from the EA.

YC Chen
243
YC Chen 2025.12.12 09:21 
 

The test results are positive. Let's see how it works in the real world!!!

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 08:28 
 

I have been using EA Underdog for a few days and strategy looks good. I am very happy with it.

