EA Underdog
- エキスパート
- Vitali Vasilenka
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 10
I have been using EA Underdog for a few days and strategy looks good. I am very happy with it.
The strategy looks great, but it’s too early to judge after just two days. Let’s wait a bit longer to evaluate it properly. Thank you for your effort.
Thank you, Vitalik. I use all your EAs and understand their potential. I recommend everyone follow the author's recommendations. The author always helps to set up and improve all the parameters. I use this advisor and understand its logic (but I prefer the PRO version of this advisor).
I am adding to my review as I received the PRO version from the developer. The results include steady account growth, reduced emotional stress since I no longer monitor the chart around the clock, and transparent algorithms.
Important points: the program is not a 'magic button' — it requires understanding of the market and discipline, risks need to be regularly reviewed as the market changes according to the importance of news, support responds during the day — which is a valuable feature.
For those who want to automate routine tasks without losing control, this is an excellent choice.
I have been using this EA for a while. For better performance, please contact the author. He will provide really good and fast support to get good results from the EA.