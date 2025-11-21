EA Underdog

EA Underdog 是 Quantum Lab Technologies 出品的專業智慧交易系統 (EA)。它基於價格背離進行交易，不使用任何危險策略，僅採用嚴格的停損和止盈指令，其執行穩定性由 QuantumCore 系統保證（該系統基於 2020 年至 2025 年的歷史數據進行訓練和優化）。
折扣價：每購買 20 台，價格將增加 100 美元。
20 台：250 美元
20 台：350 美元
最終價格：550 美元
數量有限

參數和要求
交易品種：XAUUSD 和 GBPUSD
時間週期：M5
最低入金：每種交易品種 500 美元

交易時間：全天候 24/7
管理方法：僅使用停損和止盈
新聞過濾：內建高波動性事件保護機制

平均交易次數：每週 1-2 次！

實用優勢
設定簡單－內建參數，無需上傳外部文件。
安全性－不使用網格交易、馬丁格爾策略或倍增策略。
風險極低－每500美元帳戶餘額，基本交易手數為0.01手。
經時間驗證－基於2020年至2025年底的歷史資料進行訓練與最佳化。
功能多元－可同時處理兩種熱門交易品種。
Underdog 是一款專為那些敢於逆潮流而動、在他人眼中只有風險的地方尋找機會的交易顧問而設計的智慧交易系統。其理念源自於「逆境求勝」的精神：在看似渺茫的勝算中力挽狂瀾。
评分 5
YC Chen
243
YC Chen 2025.12.12 09:21 
 

The test results are positive. Let's see how it works in the real world!!!

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 08:28 
 

I have been using EA Underdog for a few days and strategy looks good. I am very happy with it.

Ahmed Taha
904
Ahmed Taha 2025.11.25 19:52 
 

The strategy looks great, but it’s too early to judge after just two days. Let’s wait a bit longer to evaluate it properly. Thank you for your effort.

EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
4.91 (43)
专家
EA New Player — 新一代交易專家顧問 它不僅僅是交易，它改變了遊戲規則。 EA New Player 是一款適用於 MT5 的創新投資組合專家顧問，基於七種成熟的技術分析策略建構。它不使用人工智慧，但憑藉其先進的架構、透明的邏輯和靈活的訊號過濾系統，其性能優於許多神經網路解決方案。 多時間框架分析 該 EA 在所有可用時間範圍（從 1 分鐘到 4 小時）上分析市場，以兼顧本地和全球趨勢。這有助於避免訊號衝突，並找到最可靠的入場點。 透明度和控制力 僅使用經典指標：振盪指標、趨勢指標和形態指標。 沒有隱藏的演算法或“黑盒子”。 即使是初學者，設定也一目了然。 重要提示：EA 測試速度慢 由於邏輯複雜且支援多時間框架分析，EA New Player 的測試時間可能比平常更長。這是正常現象，因為它的演算法非常精確。為了確保測試結果準確、設定最佳以及獲得建議，請在購買後聯繫作者。我將根據您的交易風格和所選工具，為您提供量身定制的 VIP 設定。 技術參數 交易品種 - XAUUSD、 時間週期 - H1 測試期 - 自 2025 年起 經紀商 - 任意 最低入金 - 1,500
EA Super 8 Pro
Vitali Vasilenka
专家
Super 8 Pro 不只是一個交易顧問，而是一個完整的部位管理系統。它基於先前的 Super 8 EA 版本構建，並進行了一項關鍵改進：在虧損情況下動態鎖定部位。 演算法概念 多層邏輯：該顧問以模組化演算法運行，結合了市場分析、風險控制和自適應訂單管理。 部位鎖定：當價格出現不利波動時，演算法會自動啟動鎖定機制，鎖定目前虧損並建立反向部位以平衡風險。 鎖定退出演算法：系統並非簡單地維持鎖定，而是利用多時間框架分析和流動性動態計算出最佳退出點。 技術特性 多時間框架分析：從 M1 到 H4，可以同時考慮短期波動和長期趨勢。 自適應風險管理：根據波動性自動調整手數和網格步長。均價系統：與鎖定機制集成，以最大限度地減少回撤並提高盈利能力。 API 架構：可連接外部終端和交易所，以實現進階自動化。 演算法：適用於交易 XAUUSD / EURUSD / GBPUSD 及其他熱門加密貨幣。 多時間框架分析：可同時處理 M15、H1、H4 和 D1 時間框架。 均價系統：可在價格波動期間獲得額外利潤。 可靠的訂單管理邏輯：基於經過驗證的智慧交易系統，該系統已被證明是市
Synthetic Metal
Vitali Vasilenka
4.89 (19)
专家
合成金屬 — 專為 XAUUSD 和 XAGUSD 設計的創新智慧交易系統 一款集人工智慧、精準度和控制力於一體的智慧交易系統。 合成金屬是適用於 MT5 的智慧交易演算法，專為黃金 (XAUUSD) 和白銀 (XAGUSD) 設計。它融合了專有分析技術、靈活的風險管理和市場行情自動調整功能。 1+1 優惠： 買一送一！ 數量有限，售完為止！ 合成金屬的創新之處： 合成趨勢人工智慧指標 這款獨特的專有指標可同時分析四個時間框架，從而： 找到最準確的入場和出場點 適應當前市場階段 最大限度地減少錯誤訊號 考慮宏觀經濟新聞 此智慧交易系統會在重要新聞發布前自動暫停交易，保護資金免受劇烈波動和不可預測的市場波動的影響。 重要提示：智慧交易系統測試速度緩慢 由於邏輯複雜且需要進行多時間框架分析，測試時間可能會比平常更長。這是正常現象，這得益於演算法的高精度。 為了確保測試結果的準確性以及最佳設定和建議，請在購買後聯絡作者。我將根據您的交易風格和所選交易品種，為您提供量身定制的 VIP 設定。 技術參數 交易品種 - XAUUSD、XAGUSD 時間週期 - M30 測試期 - 自 2020
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (7)
专家
這款EA專為機構交易者設計，運用ICT（內部交易者）的核心原則。它分析市場結構、流動性水平和不平衡區域，以找到高機率的入場和出場點。 1+1 優惠：買一送一！ 數量有限！ 關鍵邏輯元件 市場結構： Cyber​​Punk EA辨識短期（STH/STL）、中期（ITH/ITL）和長期（LTH/LTL）極值，形成支撐位和阻力位。 這些水平用於建構突破、回調和趨勢延續的情景。 流動性池： 自動辨識關鍵極值上下的停損累積區域。 Cyber​​Punk EA考慮了價格向流動性方向移動的可能性，避免了錯誤的入場。位移與FVG： 公允價值缺口 (FVG) 區域、交易量不平衡和缺口可用於識別動量走勢以及大型交易者感興趣的領域。 EA 可以在動量事件後 FVG 恢復時入場。 信號過濾： 入場由位移條件、流動性以及是否符合市場結構來確認。 FVG 和不平衡類型的敏感度等級可調整。 優勢 安全性：Cyber​​Punk EA 避免在不確定區域交易，專注於已確認的水平。 靈活性：支援多種時間範圍，並可調整對結構的敏感度。 透明度：所有水平和區域均顯示在圖表上，方便交易者監控交易邏輯。 理想的使用條
EA Crypto Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
专家
EA Crypto Player 是一款專為加密貨幣交易設計的創新交易顧問。它整合了 7 種以上的交易策略，分析從 M1 到 D1 的所有時間框架上的價格走勢，並採用平均係統來最大化利潤。 限量版 限量版現已發售（售價 150 美元）。最終價格：900 美元。 重要提示：顧問測試速度較慢。 由於其複雜的邏輯和多時間框架分析，測試時間可能會比平常更長。這是正常現象，也是演算法高精度的體現。 為了確保測試結果的準確性，以及獲得最佳設定和建議，請在購買後聯繫作者。我將為您提供根據您的交易風格和所選交易品種量身定制的 VIP 設定。 加密貨幣交易者EA演算法 此EA演算法融合了7種並行且相互補充的策略： 策略1 — 趨勢跟踪 策略2 — 區間交易 策略3 — 超短線交易 策略4 — 波段交易 策略5 — 網格交易 策略6 — 套利/資金套利 策略7 — 樞軸點策略 獨特功能 加密貨幣演算法：專為交易BTC、ETH、SOL和其他熱門加密貨幣而設計。 多時間框架分析：同時分析M1、M5、M15、H1、H4和D1時間框架。 均價系統：可在價格波動期間獲得額外利潤
AI Quantum Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (3)
专家
人工智慧量子交易——演算法交易的革命。新一代日圓交易顧問 1 次購買 = 2 個版本！ 在 MT5 購買 AI Quantum Trading - 並免費獲得 MT4 版本！ 隨心所欲地交易：兩個平台、一個顧問、零多付款。 購買後請透過 PM 寫信給我並領取您的禮物！ 在當今的金融科技世界中，自動交易已成為市場成功不可或缺的一部分。 AI Quantum Trading 是一種創新的交易顧問，它使用人工智慧和機器學習來動態適應市場條件。這項強大的工具專為尋求最高效率和穩定資本成長的專業交易員和投資者而設計。 多功能性和適應性 在數位金融時代，自動化交易正在成為成功的關鍵因素。 AI Quantum Trading 是一家高科技交易顧問，利用人工智慧和機器學習來適應當前的市場狀況。它專門設計用於與 USDJPY、EURJPY 和 GBPJPY 貨幣對配合使用 - 這些是外匯市場上最不穩定和最受歡迎的工具。 針對日元交叉盤進行了最佳化 由於採用了專門的演算法，考慮到了這些工具的波動性特徵和行為模式，AI Quantum Trading 在日圓貨幣對上表現出了最佳結果。 卓越的
Old School Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
专家
老派交易－艾略特波浪分析顧問 一款基於艾略特波浪理論的智慧交易顧問。專為重視結構化市場策略、追求高入場精準度和風險控制的交易者而設計。 買一送一：購買顧問，即可免費獲贈第二個！ 數量有限！購買後請聯絡我以取得VIP設定。 主要功能： 自動波浪結構偵測：顧問分析圖表，辨識推動浪和修正浪，並根據修正浪的完成情況產生交易訊號。 趨勢過濾：內建趨勢指標，幫助您避免逆勢交易。 靈活的入場系統：在C浪或5浪完成後入場，並由K線形態或指標確認。 風險管理：自適應停損、追蹤停損和回撤限制。 多品種交易支援：適用於任何貨幣對、指數和金屬。 新聞過濾整合（可選）：助您避開高波動時期。 操作模式： 自動模式 — 基於波浪訊號進行完全自主交易。 半自動模式 — 使用者可手動確認訊號。 分析模式 — 無需開倉即可視覺化波浪，適用於學習和分析。 推薦交易品種： 時間週期：M15 至 H4 交易品種：EURUSD、GBPUSD、XAUUSD、NASDAQ、BTCUSD 最低入金：100 美元（美分帳戶）或 1000 美元（標準帳戶）
The Last King
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
专家
King Trading — 基於專有技術指標和演算法的通用交易顧問。它專為自動交易任何金融工具而設計：貨幣對、指數、商品、加密貨幣等。 1+1 優惠： 買一送一！ 數量有限，售完為止！ 主要特點： 支援所有交易工具 該顧問適用於任何交易對或工具。每種資產均採用個人化設置，確保交易的最高準確性和效率。 靈活的個人化優化 可針對各種交易策略、交易者風格和當前市場狀況進行深度個人化客製化和最佳化。 最低入金：1000 美元 時間範圍：M30 交易品種：XAUUSD / EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDCAD / USDJPY / EURJPY / AUDUSD / NZDUSD / USDCHF / DE40 / WTI / SP500 / BTCUSD / ETHUSD 兩種交易模式 無馬丁格爾 — 安全模式，風險可控。 有馬丁格爾 — 激進模式，在合理的資金管理下，具有潛在的高利潤。 創新的虧損追回系統－量子系統恢復 獨特的專有系統，讓您在市場波動不利時追回虧損，並將損失降至最低。 重要提示：智慧交易系統測試速度緩慢 由於邏輯複雜且需要進行多時間框架分析，測試時間可能會比
Synthetic Trend AI
Vitali Vasilenka
指标
合成趨勢 AI－一款由人工智慧驅動的智慧趨勢指標 合成趨勢 AI 指標是一款強大的技術分析工具，它將經典的超級趨勢公式與人工智慧演算法（k-最近鄰，KNN）和成交量分析相結合。它專為那些希望深入了解市場並做出更自信決策的人而設計。 合成趨勢 AI 的獨特之處： AI 趨勢預測：使用 KNN 演算法分析歷史資料並預測價格走勢方向。 成交量分析：內建的 VWMA（成交量加權移動平均線）讓您可以考慮走勢的強度，而不僅僅是其方向。 靈活的靈敏度設定：您可以調整相鄰點的數量 (k) 和資料量 (n)，以精確適應您的交易風格。 視覺化趨勢訊號：價格下方的綠線表示看漲趨勢，價格上方的紅線表示看跌趨勢。 動態追蹤停損：此指標可用作智慧止損，根據價格和成交量做出反應。 該指標適用於哪些人？ 尋求更精准入場和出場點的交易者 重視可靠訊號的投資者 任何希望將傳統方法和技術方法結合在一個工具中的人
FREE
SmartTrade Control Panel
Vitali Vasilenka
实用工具
SmartTrade 控制面板－您的演算法交易控制中心 SmartTrade 控制面板是一款多功能交易面板，專為重視每筆交易的控制力、靈活性和效率的使用者打造。它將便捷的視覺化介面與強大的訂單追蹤邏輯相結合，將日常交易變為可控的流程。 現在您可以： 實現任何交易理念－從剝頭皮交易到網格交易 根據您的入場和出場邏輯自訂訂單跟踪 即時控制風險、利潤、價差和統計數據 無需編寫程式碼即可使用進階演算法（馬丁格爾、損益平衡、計時器） 主要功能： 帶追蹤的開倉訂單 即時下達市價單和掛單（買入/賣出限價），並自動控制。 時間交易 透過計時器安排入場時間—非常適合新聞和波動性交易時段。 損益平衡系統 當訂單（或整個網格）達到指定水準時，自動將其轉移到損益平衡點。 帶控制的馬丁格爾 靈活控制乘數和網格步長－使策略適應當前市場。 停盈/停損平倉 針對指定目標和風險的單筆或大量平倉訂單。 立即平倉整個網格 一鍵點選－即可平倉整個網格訂單。方便因應大幅反轉。 直接從面板選擇交易品種 在交易品種之間切換，無需不必要的操作。 交易統計 追蹤效率：獲利、虧損、平均持倉時間等等。 監控未平倉訂單 所有歷史記錄盡
FREE
Pure AI
Vitali Vasilenka
3.93 (14)
专家
獨特的 XAUUSD 交易顧問 它基於一種架構，其中每個交易決策並非由單一演算法形成，而是由獨立邏輯模組（指標過濾器、入場條件、出場條件和控制規則）相互作用的結果。 重要提示！ 購買後，請私訊我，以取得安裝指南和設定說明。 主要特點 - 模組化和靈活性 該顧問由一組可互換和可配置的組件實現： 指標模組 - 使用各種技術指標進行分析。對於 XAUUSD 貨幣對，預設使用以下指標： 移動平均線 (MA) - 用於確定主要趨勢方向。 RSI 或 MACD 指標（由使用者選擇） - 作為確認入場點的觸發器。 入場與出場規則 - 定義為一組邏輯條件（例如：「上升趨勢」 + “RSI 低於 30” = 買入訊號）。 過濾器和附加模組 — 讓您增加時間限制、波動性過濾、點差控制等。 智慧適配歐元兌美元 ( XAUUSD ) XAUUSD 貨幣對的特徵是流動性高、波動性適中且趨勢階段變化頻繁。為了有效地操作該貨幣對，該顧問提供以下功能： 動態調整指標敏感度（例如，MA 週期、RSI 和 MACD 水準）。 可選擇分析時間範圍：可在 1 小時圖 (H1) 上判斷趨勢，並在 15 分鐘圖 (M15)
