Scalper One MT5

This is an aggressive price-action Expert Advisor suitable for multiple symbols and timeframes. Due to minimal drawdown, it is suitable for small accounts using Fixed, Growth, Aggressive or Brutal risk models. See screenshot.

The default parameters work best on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD on H1 timeframe. You can tweak the settings of the Scalper and find the best parameters for a given symbol and timeframe. Stop-loss of 50 points is recommended.





WARNING: Minimum account balance is $50.

Before using this EA on a real account, do extensive testing with your broker on a demo account.

Raw spread broker with low commissions and minimal slippage is a must. Do you own research to find the most suitable broker.





Good luck and good trading!



