EA Underdog es un asesor experto profesional de Quantum Lab Technologies. Opera con divergencias de precio, no utiliza métodos riesgosos, emplea únicamente órdenes estrictas de Stop Loss y Take Profit, y su estabilidad de ejecución está garantizada por el sistema QuantumCore (entrenado y optimizado con datos históricos de 2020 a 2025).
Precio con descuento. El precio aumentará $100 por cada 20 unidades compradas.
20 unidades: $250
20 unidades: $350
Precio final: $550
Parámetros y requisitos
Instrumentos: XAUUSD y GBPUSD
Marco temporal: M5
Depósito mínimo: $500 por instrumento
Horario de operación: 24/7
Métodos de gestión: Solo Stop Loss y Take Profit
Filtro de noticias: Protección integrada contra eventos de alta volatilidad

Número promedio de operaciones: 1-2 por semana

Ventajas prácticas
Configuración sencilla: parámetros integrados, sin necesidad de subir archivos externos.
Seguridad: sin estrategias como grid, martingala o duplicación.
Riesgo mínimo: tamaño de lote básico de 0,01 por cada 500 $ de saldo.
Probado a lo largo del tiempo: entrenamiento y optimización con datos históricos desde 2020 hasta finales de 2025.
Versatilidad: funciona con dos instrumentos populares simultáneamente.

Underdog es un asesor de trading diseñado para quienes se atreven a ir contracorriente y encontrar oportunidades donde otros solo ven riesgo. Su filosofía se basa en la idea del desvalido: ganar cuando las probabilidades parecen mínimas.
jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.12.26 09:14 
 

I have been using this EA for a while. For better performance, please contact the author. He will provide really good and fast support to get good results from the EA.

YC Chen
243
YC Chen 2025.12.12 09:21 
 

The test results are positive. Let's see how it works in the real world!!!

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 08:28 
 

I have been using EA Underdog for a few days and strategy looks good. I am very happy with it.

Filtro:
