The Last King
- Experts
- Vitali Vasilenka
- Version: 7.77
- Updated: 14 November 2025
- Activations: 10
The King Trading — Universal Trading Advisor based on proprietary technical indicators and algorithms. It is designed for automated trading on any financial instrument: currency pairs, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc.
1+1 PROMOTION: Buy one Expert Advisor and get the second one free!
Limited copies available!
Key features:
Support for all trading instruments
The Advisor is adapted to any trading pair or instrument. Individual settings are used for each asset, which ensures maximum accuracy and efficiency of trading.
Flexible individual optimization
Possibility of deep personal customization and optimization for various trading strategies, trader style and current market conditions.
Minimum deposit $1000
Timeframe M30
Symbol XAUUSD / EURUSD /GBPUSD / USDCAD / USDJPY / EURJPY / AUDUSD / NZDUSD / USDCHF / DE40 / WTI / SP500 / BTCUSD / ETHUSD
Two trading modes
Without martingale — safe mode with risk control.
With martingale — aggressive mode with potentially high profit with reasonable capital management.
Innovative loss recovery system — Quantum System Recovery
A unique proprietary system that allows you to recover drawdowns and minimize losses during unfavorable market movements.
Important: Slow Expert Advisor testing
Due to complex logic and multi-timeframe analysis, testing may take longer than usual. This is normal and is due to the high precision of the algorithm.
To ensure accurate testing results, as well as optimal settings and recommendations, please contact the author after purchase. I will provide you with VIP settings tailored to your trading style and selected instruments.
Why choose The King Trading?
Unique approach to technical analysis
High adaptability to the market
Support for all types of trading instruments
Reliability and stability in the long term
Possibility of both conservative and aggressive trading
Good start. Looking forward to great results. The author and support team is very helpful.