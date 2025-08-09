The Last King

The King Trading — Universal Trading Advisor based on proprietary technical indicators and algorithms. It is designed for automated trading on any financial instrument: currency pairs, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc.

Key features:

Support for all trading instruments

The Advisor is adapted to any trading pair or instrument. Individual settings are used for each asset, which ensures maximum accuracy and efficiency of trading.

Flexible individual optimization

Possibility of deep personal customization and optimization for various trading strategies, trader style and current market conditions.





Minimum deposit $1000

Timeframe M30

Symbol XAUUSD / EURUSD /GBPUSD / USDCAD / USDJPY / EURJPY / AUDUSD / NZDUSD / USDCHF / DE40 / WTI / SP500 / BTCUSD / ETHUSD

Two trading modes

Without martingale — safe mode with risk control.

With martingale — aggressive mode with potentially high profit with reasonable capital management.

Innovative loss recovery system — Quantum System Recovery

A unique proprietary system that allows you to recover drawdowns and minimize losses during unfavorable market movements.

Important: Slow Expert Advisor testing Due to complex logic and multi-timeframe analysis, testing may take longer than usual. This is normal and is due to the high precision of the algorithm. To ensure accurate testing results, as well as optimal settings and recommendations, please contact the author after purchase. I will provide you with VIP settings tailored to your trading style and selected instruments.

Why choose The King Trading?

Unique approach to technical analysis

High adaptability to the market

Support for all types of trading instruments

Reliability and stability in the long term

Possibility of both conservative and aggressive trading



