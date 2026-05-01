EA Legendary Multi Strategy — A professional multi-strategy advisor.

One advisor — dozens of strategies. Confirmed signals. Tight risk management.

Designed for traders who value entry accuracy, flexible settings, and drawdown control.

This isn't just an advisor. It's a quantum leap in algorithmic trading, where the power of collective intelligence from strategies meets the precision of artificial intelligence.





Live Signal — https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341254?source=Site+Profile+Seller Collective Intelligence: More than 12 independent trading strategies work in unison. Each one offers an expert view of the market, analyzing the situation across multiple time horizons. They don't argue. They complement each other, forming a multidimensional picture of probabilities.

Attention traders: To test the advisor, use the correct settings! They are available for free here. Discounted price. The price increases by $50 for every 10 units purchased. Total price: $399.

Why EA Legendary Multi Strategy?

Unlike traditional expert advisors that rely on a single indicator and lose during flat markets or news events, the Legendary Multi Strategy EA combines several independent trading strategies into a single signal confirmation system. A trade is opened only when multiple strategies simultaneously confirm an entry—this dramatically reduces the number of false signals and improves trading quality.





- Suitable for scalping, intraday, and medium-term trading

- Works on any currency pair, metal, index, and crypto

- Flexible adaptation to trending and sideways markets

- Fully automated – no manual intervention





Each signal must pass up to 5 independent quality checks:

1. HTF Trend Filter

Uses an EMA (default 21/89) on a higher timeframe (default H4), ensuring trades are aligned with the dominant trend

2. Volatility Filter (ATR)

Blocks entry points during market lulls (low ATR)

Blocks entry points during panicked surges (excessive ATR)

3. Momentum Filter (RSI)

Prevents buying in overbought zones

Prevents selling in oversold zones

4. Trend Strength Filter (ADX)

Ensures that the market is truly trending (ADX default > 18), excludes trades during stagnation and volatility.

5. Anti-Flood Cooldown

Ensures a minimum distance between bars (default 3 bars), preventing quick entry points and overtrading.

Main switch: UseAdvancedFilter = true/false

Disable to restore the original signal behavior at any time.





CLASSIC TREND ENGINE

Proven strategy based on moving averages and momentum with adaptive risk management:

• Trend detection using a customizable moving average system

• Entry timing based on volatility

• Automatic smart stop-loss/take-profit calculation

• Additional trailing stop with break-even logic

• Optional dynamic lot scaling based on equity

• Time filter (trade only during your preferred hours)

• Pause during news releases (optional)





ADVANCED MULTI-STRATEGY TRADING SYSTEM

Advanced hybrid with a pending order grid and FIVE-LEVEL signal verification:

Signal generation:

• Fusion of multiple indicators (price action + momentum + structure)

• Smart pending order placement (BuyStop / SellStop) / BuyLimit / SellLimit)

• Adjustable grid step in points

• Recovery logic with controlled lot advancement

• Maximum drawdown protection



