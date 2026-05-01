EA Legendary Multi Strategy

4.86
EA Legendary Multi Strategy — A professional multi-strategy advisor.
One advisor — dozens of strategies. Confirmed signals. Tight risk management.
Designed for traders who value entry accuracy, flexible settings, and drawdown control.
This isn't just an advisor. It's a quantum leap in algorithmic trading, where the power of collective intelligence from strategies meets the precision of artificial intelligence.
Collective Intelligence: More than 12 independent trading strategies work in unison. Each one offers an expert view of the market, analyzing the situation across multiple time horizons. They don't argue. They complement each other, forming a multidimensional picture of probabilities.

Live Signal — https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341254?source=Site+Profile+Seller
Attention traders: To test the advisor, use the correct settings! They are available for free here.
Discounted price. The price increases by $50 for every 10 units purchased. Total price: $399.
Why EA Legendary Multi Strategy?
Unlike traditional expert advisors that rely on a single indicator and lose during flat markets or news events, the Legendary Multi Strategy EA combines several independent trading strategies into a single signal confirmation system. A trade is opened only when multiple strategies simultaneously confirm an entry—this dramatically reduces the number of false signals and improves trading quality.

- Suitable for scalping, intraday, and medium-term trading
- Works on any currency pair, metal, index, and crypto
- Flexible adaptation to trending and sideways markets
- Fully automated – no manual intervention

Each signal must pass up to 5 independent quality checks:
1. HTF Trend Filter
Uses an EMA (default 21/89) on a higher timeframe (default H4), ensuring trades are aligned with the dominant trend
2. Volatility Filter (ATR)
Blocks entry points during market lulls (low ATR)
Blocks entry points during panicked surges (excessive ATR)
3. Momentum Filter (RSI)
Prevents buying in overbought zones
Prevents selling in oversold zones
4. Trend Strength Filter (ADX)
Ensures that the market is truly trending (ADX default > 18), excludes trades during stagnation and volatility.
5. Anti-Flood Cooldown
Ensures a minimum distance between bars (default 3 bars), preventing quick entry points and overtrading.
Main switch: UseAdvancedFilter = true/false
Disable to restore the original signal behavior at any time.

CLASSIC TREND ENGINE
Proven strategy based on moving averages and momentum with adaptive risk management:
• Trend detection using a customizable moving average system
• Entry timing based on volatility
• Automatic smart stop-loss/take-profit calculation
• Additional trailing stop with break-even logic
• Optional dynamic lot scaling based on equity
• Time filter (trade only during your preferred hours)
• Pause during news releases (optional)

ADVANCED MULTI-STRATEGY TRADING SYSTEM
Advanced hybrid with a pending order grid and FIVE-LEVEL signal verification:
Signal generation:
• Fusion of multiple indicators (price action + momentum + structure)
• Smart pending order placement (BuyStop / SellStop) / BuyLimit / SellLimit)
• Adjustable grid step in points
• Recovery logic with controlled lot advancement
• Maximum drawdown protection

Recommended instruments and timeframes for trading:
Settings level A: Timeframe H1: XAUUSD, XAGUSD, DE40, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, SOLUSD
Settings level B: Timeframe M30: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, XAUUSD, DE40, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, SOLUSD
Settings level C (high risk) Timeframe M5: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD
Reviews 8
JRM CRL
609
Jeremy Eddy Carrel 2026.07.29 04:30 
 

Une fois bien réglé et en respectant les tailles de lot conseillé, EA fonctionne très bien, très bon rapport qualité prix et très rapidement remboursé.

dumbledore481
29
dumbledore481 2026.05.12 12:13 
 

The EA has been working fantastically for me and I would recommend

Spark690
588
Spark690 2026.05.11 14:14 
 

Отличный советник однозначно стоит его приобрести!

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JRM CRL
609
Jeremy Eddy Carrel 2026.07.29 04:30 
 

Une fois bien réglé et en respectant les tailles de lot conseillé, EA fonctionne très bien, très bon rapport qualité prix et très rapidement remboursé.

Vitali Vasilenka
57473
Reply from developer Vitali Vasilenka 2026.07.29 06:54
Cher Jeremy Eddy Carrel, Un immense merci pour votre retour ! Nous sommes très heureux que l'EA vous donne entière satisfaction. Vous avez tout à fait raison : une bonne configuration et le respect des lots recommandés sont la clé d'un fonctionnement optimal. Nous sommes ravis d'apprendre que vous avez déjà apprécié l'excellent rapport qualité-prix et la rapidité de l'amortissement. Si vous avez des questions ou besoin d'aide, n'hésitez pas à nous contacter à tout moment. Nous vous souhaitons bon courage et de bons trades !
dumbledore481
29
dumbledore481 2026.05.12 12:13 
 

The EA has been working fantastically for me and I would recommend

Vitali Vasilenka
57473
Reply from developer Vitali Vasilenka 2026.05.12 12:16
Thank you so much for the awesome feedback! 🙏🔥 It truly means a lot to hear that EA Legendary Multi-Strategy is working fantastically for you! 🚀 Reviews and recommendations like yours are the best motivation to keep improving the EA every single day! 💪 Wishing you tons of green pips and a profitable journey ahead! 🟢 Any questions — I'm always here to help! 💬
Spark690
588
Spark690 2026.05.11 14:14 
 

Отличный советник однозначно стоит его приобрести!

Vitali Vasilenka
57473
Reply from developer Vitali Vasilenka 2026.05.11 18:00
Огромное спасибо за добрые слова и поддержку! 🙏🔥 Такие отзывы, как ваш, значат для меня очень много и мотивируют меня совершенствовать советника каждый день! 💪✨ Я очень рад, что вам нравится советник Legendary Multi-Strategy! 🚀 Вы сделали правильный выбор — советник сочетает в себе более 12 профессиональных стратегий с 5-уровневым фильтром проверки сигналов, поэтому каждая сделка тщательно проверяется перед исполнением. ✅📊 Желаю вам много прибыли и успешного пути! 📈🟢🔥 Если у вас есть вопросы — я всегда готов помочь! 💬🤝
Chin Hong Goh
294
Chin Hong Goh 2026.05.11 13:45 
 

Have just started with the EA. Initial results are promising though its important to keep in mind the recommendations and risk settings.

Vitali Vasilenka
57473
Reply from developer Vitali Vasilenka 2026.05.11 17:59
Thank you so much for sharing your first impressions! 🙏 Really glad to hear the initial results are looking promising for you! 📈✨ You're absolutely right — sticking to the recommended settings and risk parameters from the user guide is the #1 key to long-term success with EA Legendary Multi-Strategy. 🎯 Wishing you green pips and a smooth journey ahead! 🚀📈 Any questions — I'm always here to help. 💬
Thomas Alte
559
Thomas Alte 2026.05.11 08:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitali Vasilenka
57473
Reply from developer Vitali Vasilenka 2026.05.11 08:25
Thank you so much for your trust and for joining the EA Legendary Multi-Strategy family! 🙏🚀 You've made a great choice — the EA is built on 12+ professional strategies with a 5-level signal verification filter, so every trade is carefully validated before execution. ✅ A few quick tips to get the best start: ⚙️ Use the recommended settings from the user guide (don't change risk parameters until you're comfortable) 💰 Start with a reasonable risk per trade — the EA performs best with proper money management 📊 Let it run on H1 on the recommended pairs (XAUUSD works great 🥇) 🕐 Give it at least 2–4 weeks to show its full potential — this is a long-term, statistically-driven system, not a get-rich-quick bot 🎁 Bonus for you as a verified buyer: You now have access to the closed beta v2.0 with the new MOD_Safe mode (1 order · 1 TP · 1 SL — fully safe trading, no grids, no martingale). Just message me Welcome aboard, and wishing you green pips ahead! 📈🔥 If you have any questions — I'm always here to help. 💬
JANicchio
21
JANicchio 2026.05.03 22:57 
 

I started investing with EAs recently and, luckily, I've had a lot of good fortune. I immediately found the Legendary Multi Strategy after a few copy trading applications on the developers' Roboforex account. Just yesterday, at the market opening, I made almost a thousand dollars, and the EA has been profitable for me since I started a month ago. Not having to worry about reading charts or monitoring the market is fantastic. Having a reliable automation that delivers robust results isn't just luck; it's the hard work and experience of some professionals who dedicate themselves with a passion and desire to succeed, helping people. Congratulations!

Vitali Vasilenka
57473
Reply from developer Vitali Vasilenka 2026.05.04 06:37
Thank you very much, JANicchio, for your 5-star review and kind words! 🙌
It's great to hear that EA Legendary Multi Strategy is performing well for you right from the start. The system was designed exactly for that — stable, transparent behavior from day one, without aggressive recovery or martingale tricks.
A few tips to keep the results consistent long-term:
📈 If any questions appear — feel free to message me in private, I'm always happy to help.
Ryuuken 市場アナリスト
187
Ryuuken 市場アナリスト 2026.05.03 08:48 
 

I'm a long-time user of the Vitali EA. It's best to use a cent account, as most of its EAs are marty and grid-based. Never use a standard account with a small nominal value. It will only harm you.

Vitali Vasilenka
57473
Reply from developer Vitali Vasilenka 2026.05.03 08:58
Thank you for your honest feedback and for being a long-time user of my EAs! I really appreciate it. However, I'd like to clarify an important point: the Legendary Multi Strategy EA is a smart grid-based EA. It uses a multiple-signal confirmation system (trend + momentum + volatility) and opens trades only when several independent strategies match. A cents account is, of course, always a safe way to start, but this EA is fully designed to work on standard accounts as well, provided you adhere to the recommended risk model: 1500 balance per 0.01 lot for one instrument and +1000 to the divisor for each additional symbol on the same account.
edwinti
514
edwinti 2026.05.03 04:56 
 

I am a great fan of the author's EAs. I have purchased many of his EAs and they have been profitable. But please note that most of the EAs use grid to recover and they are not suitable for small account. Please run on demo account for at least 2 weeks to familiarize yourself and have adequate capital to buffer the drawdown. Please run backtest as well with the author's provided set files to make sure that you are comfortable before putting the EA on live trade. I have shared the results on first day trade using this EA in my Blackbull Demo Account in the Comments section.

Vitali Vasilenka
57473
Reply from developer Vitali Vasilenka 2026.05.03 08:59
Thank you so much for your kind words and continued support – it truly means a lot! 🙌 You're absolutely right: testing on a demo account for at least two weeks and proper backtesting using the provided files is crucial before launching into the live market. This is exactly the approach I always recommend to every user. Thank you again for sharing your demo account results in the comments – it's incredibly helpful to the community! I wish you continued profits in the future. 🚀
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