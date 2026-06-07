EA Hamster is a professional, fully automated trading Expert Advisor developed by the EA Quantum Lab engineering team for the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

Attention traders: To test the advisor, use the correct settings! They are available for free here. Discounted price. The price increases by $50 for every 10 units purchased. Total price: $399.

It is classified as a "night scalper" that exploits periods of low volatility to profit.

Key System Features:

-Trading Strategy: Night Scalper. The robot focuses on finding precise entry points during the quiet Asian session.

-The algorithm aims to revert the price to the mean or to exploit short-term impulses within a channel.

-Adaptability: The Expert Advisor supports several instruments, including XAUUSD (gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, and EURJPY.

-The system features "smart" logic: when a symbol is selected, it automatically switches internal filters and settings to suit the specific asset.





Technological Base: The development is based on machine learning methods. The models were trained on a long-term price history (XAUUSD and EURUSD), allowing the algorithm to adapt to changing market conditions.

- Timeframe: Optimized for the 15-minute chart (M15)

- Visual monitoring and control:

- The Expert Advisor is equipped with an advanced information board that is displayed directly on the chart in real time.





Traders can instantly assess:

Account status: Balance, equity, and free margin.

Performance: Current profit (Total P/L) and percentage of profitable trades (Win rate).

Market conditions: Current spread (in pips).

Operation status: The "LIVE" indicator confirms the algorithm's activity.





Reliability and risks:

According to testing and monitoring data, the strategy demonstrates stable capital growth with controlled risks.

The equity charts show a smooth ascending line, and the deposit load remains low in most trading sessions—below 10%, minimizing the likelihood of critical drawdowns.