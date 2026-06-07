EA Hamster

5
EA Hamster is a professional, fully automated trading Expert Advisor developed by the EA Quantum Lab engineering team for the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
Attention traders: To test the advisor, use the correct settings! They are available for free here.
Discounted price. The price increases by $50 for every 10 units purchased. Total price: $399.
It is classified as a "night scalper" that exploits periods of low volatility to profit.
Key System Features:
-Trading Strategy: Night Scalper. The robot focuses on finding precise entry points during the quiet Asian session.
-The algorithm aims to revert the price to the mean or to exploit short-term impulses within a channel.
-Adaptability: The Expert Advisor supports several instruments, including XAUUSD (gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, and EURJPY.
-The system features "smart" logic: when a symbol is selected, it automatically switches internal filters and settings to suit the specific asset.

Technological Base: The development is based on machine learning methods. The models were trained on a long-term price history (XAUUSD and EURUSD), allowing the algorithm to adapt to changing market conditions.
- Timeframe: Optimized for the 15-minute chart (M15)
- Visual monitoring and control:
- The Expert Advisor is equipped with an advanced information board that is displayed directly on the chart in real time.

Traders can instantly assess:
Account status: Balance, equity, and free margin.
Performance: Current profit (Total P/L) and percentage of profitable trades (Win rate).
Market conditions: Current spread (in pips).
Operation status: The "LIVE" indicator confirms the algorithm's activity.

Reliability and risks:
According to testing and monitoring data, the strategy demonstrates stable capital growth with controlled risks.
The equity charts show a smooth ascending line, and the deposit load remains low in most trading sessions—below 10%, minimizing the likelihood of critical drawdowns.
Reviews 2
edwinti
514
edwinti 2026.06.12 05:30 
 

The author's support and prompt assistance from his team in Telegram is always a winner. Not many trades by the EA but at least a win. I have posted my trade result in the Comments section.

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Spark690
588
Spark690 2026.06.16 15:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

edwinti
514
edwinti 2026.06.12 05:30 
 

The author's support and prompt assistance from his team in Telegram is always a winner. Not many trades by the EA but at least a win. I have posted my trade result in the Comments section.

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