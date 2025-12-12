EA Crypto Player is an innovative trading advisor designed specifically for cryptocurrency trading. It integrates more than 7 trading strategies, analyzes price action on all timeframes—from M1 to D1—and uses an averaging system to maximize profits.

Limited Edition Limited copies available for sale (priced at $150). Final price: $900.

Important: Slow testing of the advisor. Due to the complex logic and multi-timeframe analysis, testing may take longer than usual. This is normal and is due to the high accuracy of the algorithm. To ensure accurate testing results, as well as optimal settings and recommendations, please contact the author after purchase. I will provide you with VIP settings tailored to your trading style and selected instruments.

Crypto Player EA Algorithm

The Expert Advisor combines over 7 strategies that work in parallel and complement each other:

Strategy #1 — Trend Following

Strategy #2 — Range Trading

Strategy #3 — Scalping

Strategy #4 — Swing Trading

Strategy #5 — Grid Trading

Strategy #6 — Arbitrage/Funding Carry

Strategy #7 — Pivot Point Strategy

Unique Features

Crypto Algorithm: Adapted for trading BTC, ETH, SOL, and other popular cryptocurrencies.

Multi-timeframe analysis: Simultaneous analysis of M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, and D1.

Averaging system: allows for additional profit during price fluctuations.

Reliable order management logic: based on the proven system from the EA New Player advisor, which has proven itself to be one of the most stable on the market.

Real results: testing on BTC since August 2021 has shown profitability.





Technical requirements

Minimum deposit: $1,000

Working timeframe: M30

Account type: cryptocurrency support with minimal spread (please contact us via private message if needed – we will help you choose a broker)

Leverage: from 1:100 to 1:500

Fast VPS server for stable operation

Version roadmap

V1.0 – basic version for use with all brokers that support cryptocurrency (BTC, ETH, SOL).

V2.0 – integration of the first mini-app (Telegram) as a trading platform.

V3.0 — Addition of futures trading via the Bybit exchange API.

V4.0 — Addition of futures trading via the Binance exchange API.

V5.0 — Addition of futures trading via the OKX exchange API.