EA Crypto Player is an innovative trading advisor designed specifically for cryptocurrency trading. It integrates more than 7 trading strategies, analyzes price action on all timeframes—from M1 to D1—and uses an averaging system to maximize profits.
Limited Edition
Limited copies available for sale (priced at $150). Final price: $900.

Important: Slow testing of the advisor.
Due to the complex logic and multi-timeframe analysis, testing may take longer than usual. This is normal and is due to the high accuracy of the algorithm.
To ensure accurate testing results, as well as optimal settings and recommendations, please contact the author after purchase. I will provide you with VIP settings tailored to your trading style and selected instruments.
Crypto Player EA Algorithm
The Expert Advisor combines over 7 strategies that work in parallel and complement each other:
  • Strategy #1 — Trend Following
  • Strategy #2 — Range Trading
  • Strategy #3 — Scalping
  • Strategy #4 — Swing Trading
  • Strategy #5 — Grid Trading
  • Strategy #6 — Arbitrage/Funding Carry
  • Strategy #7 — Pivot Point Strategy
Unique Features
Crypto Algorithm: Adapted for trading BTC, ETH, SOL, and other popular cryptocurrencies.
Multi-timeframe analysis: Simultaneous analysis of M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, and D1.
Averaging system: allows for additional profit during price fluctuations.
Reliable order management logic: based on the proven system from the EA New Player advisor, which has proven itself to be one of the most stable on the market.
Real results: testing on BTC since August 2021 has shown profitability.

Technical requirements
  • Minimum deposit: $1,000
  • Working timeframe: M30
  • Account type: cryptocurrency support with minimal spread (please contact us via private message if needed – we will help you choose a broker)
  • Leverage: from 1:100 to 1:500
  • Fast VPS server for stable operation
Version roadmap
V1.0 – basic version for use with all brokers that support cryptocurrency (BTC, ETH, SOL).
V2.0 – integration of the first mini-app (Telegram) as a trading platform.
V3.0 — Addition of futures trading via the Bybit exchange API.
V4.0 — Addition of futures trading via the Binance exchange API.
V5.0 — Addition of futures trading via the OKX exchange API.
Artur Volodkevic
378
Artur Volodkevic 2025.12.20 12:56 
 

I am currently testing EA Crypto Player in the Strategy Tester and also running it on a demo account. It’s clear from the start that this is not a simple EA — the logic is quite complex, and due to the multi-timeframe analysis, the backtesting process is slower than usual. That said, this behavior is understandable and expected. In the Strategy Tester, the EA processes a large amount of data and works smoothly without errors or crashes. On the demo account, trades are opened logically and not randomly. The averaging system is used in a controlled way, not aggressively, which is important for crypto trading. I also like the fact that the EA analyzes multiple timeframes at the same time — this adds more confidence to the trade entries. I’m still testing and optimizing the settings, but overall my impression is positive. This EA seems designed for thoughtful, long-term automated trading rather than quick, risky strategies.

