Bitcoin Trading MT5

Bitcoin Trading 

My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame,

Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend.

stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin

take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot)

Min deposit: from 300 usd

Profit: 100%/year.

Draw Down: < 35%

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Lots: 0.01

- Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 usd/bitcoin  depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

(If you have any question, inbox me)







