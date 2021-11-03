Bitcoin Trading MT5

Bitcoin Trading

My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame,

Base on ADX indicator, Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend.

stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin

take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot)

Min deposit: from 300 usd

Profit: 100%/year.

Draw Down: < 35%

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Lots: 0.01

- Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit: 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

(If you have any question, inbox me)


























