Bitcoin Trading MT5
- Experts
- Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame,
Base on ADX indicator, Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend.
stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin
take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot)
Min deposit: from 300 usd
Profit: 100%/year.
Draw Down: < 35%
Input Setting to test my EA:
- Lots: 0.01
- Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
- Takeprofit: 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
(If you have any question, inbox me)