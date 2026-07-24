BTC Speed Alpha EA

  • Experts
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Version: 1.17
  • Updated: 24 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

Free companion indicator available: BTC Speed Alpha Indicator can be downloaded for free from my MQL5 profile and used together with this EA for additional visual BTC market context.

BTC Speed Alpha EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want automated BTC trading with clean risk control, structured trade management and a modern chart dashboard.


The EA is built around a locked Alpha Engine. The internal signal logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing complex technical parameters, BTC Speed Alpha EA uses a profile-based configuration that allows traders to choose the preferred trading style without changing the core engine.

This Expert Advisor is designed mainly for BTCUSD / Bitcoin, but it can also be tested on other crypto CFD symbols supported by your broker. Because crypto symbols can differ between brokers, users should always test the EA on a demo account first and adjust spread, risk, SL/TP and position settings according to broker conditions.

Recommended market:
BTCUSD / Bitcoin

Recommended timeframes:
M15, M30 and H1

Main Concept:
BTC Speed Alpha EA was created for traders who want an automated BTC trading assistant with flexible signal profiles, automatic SL/TP modes, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist tools and risk protection. The EA is focused on controlled execution and trade management rather than exposing a complicated strategy menu.

Main Features:
- Professional BTC / Bitcoin Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
- Designed mainly for BTCUSD
- Locked Alpha Engine with hidden internal logic
- Clean buyer-friendly menu
- Signal Profile selection: Scalping, Balanced or Swing
- Entry Style selection: Alpha Core, Trend Continuation or Pullback Continuation
- Automatic BUY and SELL execution
- Fixed lot and risk-based lot calculation
- Risk base selection for flexible money management
- Max spread protection
- Slippage control
- One position per symbol option
- Max positions control
- Daily loss protection
- Equity drawdown protection
- Stop Loss modes
- Take Profit modes
- Fixed SL / TP points
- Auto SL Multiplier
- Auto TP Multiplier
- Risk Reward option
- Break Even management
- Trailing Stop management
- Optional Position Assist mode
- Add To Winner logic
- Winner Pullback Add logic
- Max add positions control
- Add lot factor control
- Modern dashboard panel
- Improved panel spacing and readability
- Tester-friendly optimization settings

Signal Profiles:
BTC Speed Alpha EA includes three trading profiles to match different BTC market conditions.

Scalping Profile:
Designed for more active trading behavior and faster signal reaction.

Balanced Profile:
Recommended default profile for normal BTCUSD trading conditions.

Swing Profile:
Designed for fewer but more selective trading conditions.

Entry Styles:
The EA allows the trader to choose the preferred entry behavior without exposing the internal strategy logic.

Alpha Core:
Uses the main internal Alpha Engine setup.

Trend Continuation:
Focuses on continuation-style market behavior.

Pullback Continuation:
Focuses on continuation entries after market pullback conditions.

Trade Management:
BTC Speed Alpha EA includes built-in trade management tools such as Break Even, trailing stop and optional position assist. These tools are designed to help manage open trades when the market moves in the expected direction.

Position Assist:
The Position Assist module can optionally add to a winning trade according to selected conditions. This is not designed as a classic martingale system. The purpose is to assist positions that are already moving in the expected direction. Users should test this feature carefully and adjust max add positions and add lot factor according to their risk tolerance.

Risk Protection:
The EA includes multiple risk control options, including max spread, daily loss protection, equity drawdown protection, max positions and risk-based lot calculation. These features help the trader control exposure and avoid uncontrolled trading behavior.

Auto SL / TP:
BTC Speed Alpha EA includes both fixed and automatic SL/TP modes. The Auto SL Multiplier and Auto TP Multiplier allow users to adjust the stop loss and take profit behavior according to BTC market volatility and broker conditions.

Dashboard:
The built-in dashboard displays the EA status and key trade information directly on the chart. Version 1.11 includes improved panel spacing for better readability and cleaner visual presentation.

Recommended Starting Setup:
Symbol: BTCUSD
Timeframe: M15
Signal Profile: Balanced
Entry Style: Trend Continuation or Alpha Core
Risk: low to moderate
Position Assist: test on demo first
VPS: recommended for continuous operation

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5 (16)
Experts
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