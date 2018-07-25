RudimentarySAR

This Expert Advisor is intended for the users who like simplicity. The EA operation is very simple, requiring minimum settings.

Signals are produced by one indicator Parabolic SAR (Parabolic Stop and Reverse system). It has only one buffer. The entry signal is generated when the indicator direction changes. When points over the price no longer appear, and the first point appears below the price - this is a buy signal. If points below the price no longer appear, and the first point appears above the price - this is a sell signal (featured in the screenshot).

The levels of Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Start and Trailing Stop are determined automatically based on the distance from the price to the distant (preliminary) point of Parabolic SAR. This is a basic distance, it can be adjusted through the field StopsFactor, which increases or decreases the distance (by default it is 3 times increased). Stop Loss and Take Profit are equal to this distance. Trailing Start is half of the distance, and Trailing Stop is equal to 1/3.

The default settings provide one-direction operation - only Buy. The EA has been tested on EURUSD on the data for more than a year. Testing showed that the EA makes 150% per year with a maximum drawdown of 18%. It is shown in below figures. You can try to find profitable combination of other currency pairs, but separately for Buy or Sell and then combine into a multicurrency Expert Advisor.





Settings