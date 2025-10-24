Synthetic Trend AI

Synthetic Trend AI—a smart trend indicator powered by artificial intelligence
The Synthetic Trend AI indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the classic SuperTrend formula with artificial intelligence algorithms (k-Nearest Neighbors, KNN) and volume analysis. It is designed for those who want to see the market deeper and make more confident decisions.

What makes Synthetic Trend AI unique:
AI trend forecasting: Uses the KNN algorithm to analyze historical data and predict price movement direction.
Volume analysis: Built-in VWMA (volume-weighted moving averages) allow you to consider the strength of a movement, not just its direction.
Flexible sensitivity settings: Adjust the number of neighbors (k) and the data volume (n) to precisely adapt to your trading style.
Visual trend signals: A green line below the price indicates a bullish trend, a red line above the price indicates a bearish trend.
Dynamic Trailing Stop: The indicator can be used as a smart stop-loss, reacting to price and volume.

Who is this indicator for?

Traders looking for more precise entry and exit points
Investors who value reliable signals
Anyone who wants to combine classic and technological approaches in a single tool
