EA Underdog는 Quantum Lab Technologies의 전문 자문 서비스입니다. 가격 변동을 기반으로 거래하며, 위험한 방법을 사용하지 않고, 엄격한 손절매 및 이익실현 주문만 사용하며, 2020년부터 2025년까지의 과거 데이터를 기반으로 학습 및 최적화된 QuantumCore 시스템을 통해 실행 안정성을 보장합니다.
할인된 가격입니다. 20개 구매 시 가격은 $100씩 인상됩니다.
20개: $250
20개: $350
최종 가격: $550
매개변수 및 요건
거래 상품: XAUUSD 및 GBPUSD
거래 기간: M5
최소 예치금: 각 상품당 $500
거래 시간: 24시간 연중무휴
운용 방식: 손절매 및 이익실현 주문만 사용
뉴스 필터: 변동성이 높은 이벤트에 대한 보호 기능 내장
평균 거래 횟수: 주 1-2회!

실용적인 장점

간단한 설정 - 내장된 매개변수로 외부 파일 업로드가 필요 없습니다.
보안 - 그리드, 마틴게일, 더블링이 없습니다.
최소 위험 - $500 잔액당 기본 랏 크기 0.01
오랜 시간 검증 - 2020년부터 2025년 말까지의 이력을 기반으로 한 훈련 및 최적화
다재다능함 - 두 가지 인기 상품을 동시에 지원합니다.

Underdog는 대중의 기대에 부응하고 다른 사람들이 위험만 보는 곳에서 기회를 찾는 트레이딩 어드바이저입니다. Underdog의 철학은 '약자'라는 개념, 즉 확률이 낮아 보일 때 승리한다는 생각에 기반합니다.
리뷰 6
jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.12.26 09:14 
 

I have been using this EA for a while. For better performance, please contact the author. He will provide really good and fast support to get good results from the EA.

YC Chen
243
YC Chen 2025.12.12 09:21 
 

The test results are positive. Let's see how it works in the real world!!!

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 08:28 
 

I have been using EA Underdog for a few days and strategy looks good. I am very happy with it.

jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.12.26 09:14 
 

I have been using this EA for a while. For better performance, please contact the author. He will provide really good and fast support to get good results from the EA.

YC Chen
243
YC Chen 2025.12.12 09:21 
 

The test results are positive. Let's see how it works in the real world!!!

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 08:28 
 

I have been using EA Underdog for a few days and strategy looks good. I am very happy with it.

Ahmed Taha
936
Ahmed Taha 2025.11.25 19:52 
 

The strategy looks great, but it’s too early to judge after just two days. Let’s wait a bit longer to evaluate it properly. Thank you for your effort.

Alex Grud
229
Alex Grud 2025.11.25 06:30 
 

Thank you, Vitalik. I use all your EAs and understand their potential. I recommend everyone follow the author's recommendations. The author always helps to set up and improve all the parameters. I use this advisor and understand its logic (but I prefer the PRO version of this advisor).

I am adding to my review as I received the PRO version from the developer. The results include steady account growth, reduced emotional stress since I no longer monitor the chart around the clock, and transparent algorithms.

Important points: the program is not a 'magic button' — it requires understanding of the market and discipline, risks need to be regularly reviewed as the market changes according to the importance of news, support responds during the day — which is a valuable feature.

For those who want to automate routine tasks without losing control, this is an excellent choice.

Bartosz Artur Gladysz
160
Bartosz Artur Gladysz 2025.11.23 20:06 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

