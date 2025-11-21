EA Underdog
- Experts
- Vitali Vasilenka
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 10
I have been using EA Underdog for a few days and strategy looks good. I am very happy with it.
I have been using EA Underdog for a few days and strategy looks good. I am very happy with it.
The strategy looks great, but it’s too early to judge after just two days. Let’s wait a bit longer to evaluate it properly. Thank you for your effort.
Thank you, Vitalik. I use all your EAs and understand their potential. I recommend everyone follow the author's recommendations. The author always helps to set up and improve all the parameters. I use this advisor and understand its logic (but I prefer the PRO version of this advisor).
I am adding to my review as I received the PRO version from the developer. The results include steady account growth, reduced emotional stress since I no longer monitor the chart around the clock, and transparent algorithms.
Important points: the program is not a 'magic button' — it requires understanding of the market and discipline, risks need to be regularly reviewed as the market changes according to the importance of news, support responds during the day — which is a valuable feature.
For those who want to automate routine tasks without losing control, this is an excellent choice.
사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다
MQL5.com 웹사이트에 로그인을 하기 위해 쿠키를 허용하십시오.
브라우저에서 필요한 설정을 활성화하시지 않으면, 로그인할 수 없습니다.
I have been using this EA for a while. For better performance, please contact the author. He will provide really good and fast support to get good results from the EA.