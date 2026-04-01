ONNX Strategy 1

5
The EA Quantum Lab community presents ONNX Strategy 1, the first trading robot of its kind built on the full integration of the ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange) format. This isn't just another Expert Advisor: it's powered by deep learning neural networks that improve on classic strategies without changing their logic. We've trained five unique models, and the first one is ready to change the way you think about gold trading.
Start: $99 (0 copies) - Next: $149 (20 copies) - Next: $199 (20 copies) = Final Price: $290

What is ONNX and why is it a breakthrough?
ONNX is an open standard for representing machine learning models. Thanks to it, we were able to:
Train neural networks on massive amounts of historical data;
Maintain the transparency of the classic strategy;
Improve the quality of entry and exit points while maintaining the predictability of the trading logic.

The classic strategy (based on the SuperTrend indicator) is now enhanced with a neural network filter that filters out false signals and selects moments with the highest probability of a trend reversal.
Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) — the basic version for XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15

Strategy: Detecting trend changes on short timeframes using SuperTrend, optimized by the ONNX neural network.
Focus: Works on reversal movements, entering a trade at the beginning of a new trend.
The Expert Advisor is designed taking into account the high volatility of XAUUSD.
Recommended lot calculation:
0.01 lot for every $1,500 deposit.
This ensures comfortable trading without unnecessary stress and allows you to survive temporary drawdowns with minimal risk.

Optimization and Testing
The Expert Advisor has undergone multi-stage optimization on real historical data:
Period: From the beginning of 2020 to the present
Broker: RoboForex, Pro account (leverage 1:500)
Adjusted spreads: from 0 to 30 pips — optimization allows you to use the Expert Advisor on any account type (ECN, Standard, Pro) without loss of quality

Testing modes (all confirmed stability):
  • Every tick
  • Every tick based on real ticks
  • OHLC on M1
  • Mathematical calculations (Open Prices)

The optimization results show that ONNX Strategy 1 shows:
  • High percentage of profitable trades;
  • Resistance to market noise thanks to neural network filtering;
  • Strict adherence to trend logic without redrawing or adjusting.

ONNX Strategy 1 isn't just another expert advisor, but a new standard in algorithmic trading. The use of neural networks in conjunction with a time-tested strategy allows for more accurate signals while maintaining the simplicity and reliability of the classic approach.

Join the EA Quantum Lab community and become part of a technological breakthrough in the Forex market.
Please note: Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future profits. We recommend testing on a demo account before using on a real account.
Reviews 4
clstm55
257
clstm55 2026.05.01 01:07 
 

Have been using this live for some weeks now. It does not trade often, but when it does it nails it. Great support from author too.

Vee
416
Vee 2026.04.06 08:47 
 

Tested this on the demo and already made a profit. The Telegram group is active, with plenty of useful info, and support responded quickly.

edwinti
514
edwinti 2026.04.04 04:05 
 

The author has always been responsive and helpful and their support in Telegram channel is great! I have posted the results in my Blackbull demo account so far in the comment section.

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clstm55
257
clstm55 2026.05.01 01:07 
 

Have been using this live for some weeks now. It does not trade often, but when it does it nails it. Great support from author too.

Vee
416
Vee 2026.04.06 08:47 
 

Tested this on the demo and already made a profit. The Telegram group is active, with plenty of useful info, and support responded quickly.

edwinti
514
edwinti 2026.04.04 04:05 
 

The author has always been responsive and helpful and their support in Telegram channel is great! I have posted the results in my Blackbull demo account so far in the comment section.

jbzeng
259
jbzeng 2026.04.03 09:23 
 

I just purchased this EA and using it on a real accout. I believe it would be a good one. Since I used most of the EA of the author.

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