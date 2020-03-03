Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
- Experts
- Dobromir Tsolov
- Version: 1.37
- Activations: 20
- What it does?
Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide.
Closes each trade at your personal TP . Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC...
100 % YOUR SETTINGS
What can you enter in the settings?
- Trading direction: Buy or Sell
- Entry level
- Entry volume
- Maximum number of buy orders
- Maximum number of sell orders
- Pips required for each new entry
- Pips to take profit per trade
- Stop Loss Level
- Close all trades when SL level is hit
Example: I want the robot to buy with a volume of 0.25 on every 10-point drop from the starting price and sell for profit at +20 points, which means:
- 1st trade: Buy at 6850, sell at 6870
- 2nd trade: Buy at 6840, sell at 6860
- 3rd trade: Buy at 6830, sell at 6850
This means that in the EA robot settings in the field where it is: ''Pips required for each new entry'' - I have to enter: 1000
Pips to take profit per trade: 2000
Please note that different values for Pips/Points must be entered for different trading instruments (symbols). Sometimes it depends on the broker you use, so test it first with a demo account! This difference in values occurs when trading with SP 500,XAU, US30.
For example:
-
For the S&P 500 (US500/SPX500), you would enter 1000 (in FTMO broker) - (Pips required for each new entry) to buy on a drop of 10 points (e.g., from 6750 to 6740), and 2000 (Pips to take profit per trade) to sell on a rise of 20 points.
-
For EUR/USD, you would enter 20 if you want the EA to buy every 2 pips, and 40 if you want it to close (take profit) after 4 pips. (Eightcap broker)
Always test the Expert Advisor thoroughly using the Strategy Tester before installing it on a real account!"
If you have any further questions don't hesitate to ask me !
1. Open US500 (or any symbol)
2. Drag the file from Navigator onto the chart
3. In ‘’Common’’ settings Tick: ☑ Allow Algo trading
4. Click OK
5. Click on ‘’Inputs’’
6. Enter your settings and click OK