MT5 Trade Watch

5

MT5 Trade Watch is an analytical tool designed for monitoring MetaTrader 5 trading accounts directly through the Telegram interface in real time. The project aims to provide traders with quick access to their account status without having to constantly log in to the trading terminal.
Key project features:

Real-time monitoring:
  • The system updates balance, equity, current profit, and margin data every second. Users have access to interactive charts showing balance and equity changes over various time periods, from one hour to the entire account lifespan.
Open position management:
  • Display of all active orders with live prices, Stop Loss/Take Profit levels, and the current P/L.
  • Position grouping: Automatically combine orders by trading instruments (e.g., XAUUSD, EURCAD) for convenient tracking of overall exposure for a specific symbol.
Remote order closure (One-Tap Close):
  • Instantly close all active positions with a single button.
  • Selective closing: only profitable orders, only buy or sell orders, and closing all positions for a specific symbol.
Detailed history and analytics:
  • Trading calendar: Visual display of daily profits and losses in calendar format.
  • Trade history: Detailed log of closed positions with volume, open/close prices, and execution time.
  • Performance indicators: Automatic calculation of profitability (Gain), percentage of winning trades (Win%), drawdown, and net profit for a day, week, month, or year.
Security and privacy:
  • "Safe by design" principle: The Expert Advisor (EA) used is designed only for reading data and closing orders—it cannot technically open new trades.
  • Access protection in the app using a PIN code and biometrics.
  • Native integration with Telegram: The app operates as a Telegram Web App, providing a convenient mobile interface and receiving trade notifications directly in the messenger.
  • To use the system, you don't need to enter your login or MT5 server in the app—they are detected automatically after connecting the Expert Advisor (EA) via a special token and setting up WebRequest in the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

Open MetaTrader 5 → Tools → Options
In the top MT5 menu, click Tools, then Options. A window with several tabs will open.

MT5 Trade Watch real-time monitoring of MetaTrader 5 trading accounts

https://t.me/MT5_Account_Monitoring_bot

For each new account, create a new token for connection!

Reviews 2
Omar Espinel
134
Omar Espinel 2026.05.30 03:47 
 

The project is amazing!!

Alex Grud
259
Alex Grud 2026.04.26 05:16 
 

I’ve been using the MT5 Trade Watch app for a week now, and I’m impressed by its functionality. It analyses trading on my MT5 accounts in real time, which allows me to react to changes promptly — especially since it offers the ability to manage open orders directly from the app. I especially appreciate the trading signal system: the signals are accurate and well‑substantiated. The feature for copying trades generated by the neural network has been a real help — even with limited experience, I’m able to follow successful strategies. The interface is intuitive, with everything I need at my fingertips. I would definitely recommend it to fellow traders!

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Omar Espinel
134
Omar Espinel 2026.05.30 03:47 
 

The project is amazing!!

Alex Grud
259
Alex Grud 2026.04.26 05:16 
 

I’ve been using the MT5 Trade Watch app for a week now, and I’m impressed by its functionality. It analyses trading on my MT5 accounts in real time, which allows me to react to changes promptly — especially since it offers the ability to manage open orders directly from the app. I especially appreciate the trading signal system: the signals are accurate and well‑substantiated. The feature for copying trades generated by the neural network has been a real help — even with limited experience, I’m able to follow successful strategies. The interface is intuitive, with everything I need at my fingertips. I would definitely recommend it to fellow traders!

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