MT5 Trade Watch
- Utilities
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Vitali VasilenkaEA Quantum Lab 👽
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Founded & Developed by Vitali Vasilenka
Algorithmic Trading Since 2019
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Professional Algorithmic Trading Solutions for MetaTrader 5
• 20+ Expert Advisors & Indicators
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 30 May 2026
MT5 Trade Watch is an analytical tool designed for monitoring MetaTrader 5 trading accounts directly through the Telegram interface in real time. The project aims to provide traders with quick access to their account status without having to constantly log in to the trading terminal.
Key project features:
- The system updates balance, equity, current profit, and margin data every second. Users have access to interactive charts showing balance and equity changes over various time periods, from one hour to the entire account lifespan.
- Display of all active orders with live prices, Stop Loss/Take Profit levels, and the current P/L.
- Position grouping: Automatically combine orders by trading instruments (e.g., XAUUSD, EURCAD) for convenient tracking of overall exposure for a specific symbol.
- Instantly close all active positions with a single button.
- Selective closing: only profitable orders, only buy or sell orders, and closing all positions for a specific symbol.
- Trading calendar: Visual display of daily profits and losses in calendar format.
- Trade history: Detailed log of closed positions with volume, open/close prices, and execution time.
- Performance indicators: Automatic calculation of profitability (Gain), percentage of winning trades (Win%), drawdown, and net profit for a day, week, month, or year.
- "Safe by design" principle: The Expert Advisor (EA) used is designed only for reading data and closing orders—it cannot technically open new trades.
- Access protection in the app using a PIN code and biometrics.
- Native integration with Telegram: The app operates as a Telegram Web App, providing a convenient mobile interface and receiving trade notifications directly in the messenger.
- To use the system, you don't need to enter your login or MT5 server in the app—they are detected automatically after connecting the Expert Advisor (EA) via a special token and setting up WebRequest in the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
https://t.me/MT5_Account_Monitoring_bot
For each new account, create a new token for connection!
The project is amazing!!