EA Underdog

5
EA Underdog ist ein professioneller Expert Advisor von Quantum Lab Technologies. Er handelt auf Basis von Kursdivergenzen, verwendet keine riskanten Methoden, setzt ausschließlich auf strikte Stop-Loss- und Take-Profit-Orders und gewährleistet durch das QuantumCore-System (trainiert und optimiert anhand historischer Daten von 2020 bis 2025) eine stabile Ausführung.

Sonderpreis. Der Preis erhöht sich um 100 $ pro 20 gekaufte Einheiten.
20 Stück: 250 $
20 Stück: 350 $
Endpreis: 550 $
Begrenzte Stückzahl
Parameter und Anforderungen
Instrumente: XAUUSD und GBPUSD
Zeitrahmen: M5
Mindesteinzahlung: 500 $ pro Instrument
Handelszeit: Rund um die Uhr
Managementmethoden: Nur Stop-Loss und Take-Profit
Nachrichtenfilter: Integrierter Schutz vor Ereignissen mit hoher Volatilität
Durchschnittliche Anzahl an Trades: 1–2 pro Woche!

Praktische Vorteile

Einfache Einrichtung – integrierte Parameter, kein Upload externer Dateien erforderlich.
Sicherheit – kein Grid-, Martingale- oder Verdopplungs-System.
Minimales Risiko – Basis-Lotgröße von 0,01 pro 500 $ Guthaben. Bewährt – Training und Optimierung anhand historischer Daten von 2020 bis Ende 2025.
Vielseitig – gleichzeitige Nutzung zweier gängiger Instrumente.

Underdog ist ein Trading-Advisor für alle, die gegen den Strom schwimmen und Chancen erkennen wollen, wo andere nur Risiken sehen. Seine Philosophie basiert auf dem Prinzip des Außenseiters: gewinnen, wenn die Chancen gering erscheinen.
Bewertungen 6
jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.12.26 09:14 
 

I have been using this EA for a while. For better performance, please contact the author. He will provide really good and fast support to get good results from the EA.

YC Chen
243
YC Chen 2025.12.12 09:21 
 

The test results are positive. Let's see how it works in the real world!!!

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 08:28 
 

I have been using EA Underdog for a few days and strategy looks good. I am very happy with it.

