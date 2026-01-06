Telegram Order
- Utilities
- Agus Santoso
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 6 January 2026
Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765148
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154458
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154459
Telegram Order – Smart Trade Manager & Telegram Notifier for MT4
Telegram Order is a smart trade-manager and notification tool for MetaTrader 4.
It automatically monitors all your orders (market & pending), sends detailed notifications to Telegram (with optional screenshots), and gives you an intuitive panel for managing TP, SL, BE, trailing, and Close All directly from the chart.
Suitable for:
Signal provider / forex coach who wants to send automatic signals to Telegram
Manual traders who want visual TP/SL panels + trailing & BE
Anyone who wants all order activity to be neatly recorded on Telegram
Main Features
1. Automatic Telegram Notifications (Text & Screenshots)
Sends messages when:
New order is opened (BUY/SELL & all pending types)
Pending orders are activated
TP/SL is a hit
Order is modified (price, SL, TP moved)
Pending orders are deleted
Message content includes:
Symbol, ticket, lot size
Open price, SL, TP
Profit/Loss in account currency (for closed trades)
Optional chart screenshot sent to Telegram:
Resolution configurable (default 1280×720)
Great for signal channels and trading education
2. Smart Order Manager Panel on Chart
One-click buttons:
Take-Profit (TP) – enable/disable TP line
Stop-Loss (SL) – enable/disable SL line
Close All – closes all trades (and optionally pending orders) for the chart symbol / magic number
Panel automatically adapts to chart size and corner position.
3. Drag & Drop TP / SL on Chart
When TP or SL mode is active, EA draws a horizontal line:
Drag the line up/down to set target/stop for all open trades on that symbol
EA automatically modifies all orders with the new TP/SL
Real-time profit estimation shown next to the line:
Estimated profit in account currency
Percentage of balance
Total pips
4. Stealth TP & SL Mode
Option to hide TP/SL from the broker (“stealth” mode):
TP/SL are only drawn as lines on your chart
Broker sees no SL/TP levels
EA monitors price and closes all orders when line is touched
Useful to avoid broker stop-hunting or to keep levels fully private.
5. Break-Even (BEP) & Trailing Profit System
Trailing Stop:
trail_start & trail_step in pips (or points mode)
Works for both BUY and SELL orders
Automatically moves SL as price goes in your favour
Break-Even (BEP) Trailing:
Moves SL to BEP + step after price reaches a specified distance
Can use running price or closed candle logic (2 modes)
Designed to work for all symbols, with special adjustment for XAUUSD/Gold.
6. Live Account & Market Info Overlay
On-chart info block shows:
Broker name
Leverage
Spreads
Account number & name
Balance, Equity, Floating P/L (%)
Margin and Free Margin
Bottom-left time block shows:
GMT time
Server time
Local computer time
7. Pips Information Display
If enabled, EA shows total floating pips for all orders on that symbol:
Positive (green), negative (red), or neutral (gray)
Very useful for discretionary/manual traders.
8. Magic Number and Symbol Filter
You can restrict management to:
All orders on the account, or
Specific Magic Number (e.g. only one EA), and/or
Only the current chart symbol
Perfect to combine with any other EAs without interference.
Typical Use Cases
Signal Provider / Forex Trainer
Attach Telegram Order to your MT4
Every trade you take is automatically posted to your Telegram channel/group
You can include chart screenshots for clearer explanation to students/followers
Trader's Manual
Drag & drop TP/SL lines instead of manually typing prices in the order window
One-click Close All when you want to flatten the market quickly
Stealth TP/SL keeps your risk management hidden from the broker
Risk-Aware Trader
Trail profit and BEP logic protect open profit automatically
Quick overview of equity, margin, and floating P/L right on the chart
Notes & Recommendations
Attach one instance per chart you want to manage/monitor.
For multi-symbol signal providers, you can use several charts (e.g., EURUSD, XAUUSD, US30) each with Telegram Order attached.
Works with any broker and any trading style (scalping, intraday, swing) as long as WebRequest is allowed.