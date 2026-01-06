Telegram Order MT5

Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765148

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154458

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154459


Telegram Order – Smart Trade Manager & Telegram Notifier for MT4


Telegram Order is a smart trade-manager and notification tool for MetaTrader 4.

It automatically monitors all your orders (market & pending), sends detailed notifications to Telegram (with optional screenshots), and gives you an intuitive panel for managing TP, SL, BE, trailing, and Close All directly from the chart.


Suitable for:

Signal provider / forex coach who wants to send automatic signals to Telegram

Manual traders who want visual TP/SL panels + trailing & BE

Anyone who wants all order activity to be neatly recorded on Telegram


Main Features

1. Automatic Telegram Notifications (Text & Screenshots)

Sends messages when:

New order is opened (BUY/SELL & all pending types)

Pending orders are activated

TP/SL is a hit

Order is modified (price, SL, TP moved)

Pending orders are deleted

Message content includes:

Symbol, ticket, lot size

Open price, SL, TP

Profit/Loss in account currency (for closed trades)

Optional chart screenshot sent to Telegram:

Resolution configurable (default 1280×720)

Great for signal channels and trading education


2. Smart Order Manager Panel on Chart

One-click buttons:

Take-Profit (TP) – enable/disable TP line

Stop-Loss (SL) – enable/disable SL line

Close All – closes all trades (and optionally pending orders) for the chart symbol / magic number

Panel automatically adapts to chart size and corner position.


3. Drag & Drop TP / SL on Chart


When TP or SL mode is active, EA draws a horizontal line:

Drag the line up/down to set target/stop for all open trades on that symbol

EA automatically modifies all orders with the new TP/SL

Real-time profit estimation shown next to the line:

Estimated profit in account currency

Percentage of balance

Total pips


4. Stealth TP & SL Mode

Option to hide TP/SL from the broker (“stealth” mode):

TP/SL are only drawn as lines on your chart

Broker sees no SL/TP levels

EA monitors price and closes all orders when line is touched

Useful to avoid broker stop-hunting or to keep levels fully private.


5. Break-Even (BEP) & Trailing Profit System

Trailing Stop:

trail_start & trail_step in pips (or points mode)

Works for both BUY and SELL orders

Automatically moves SL as price goes in your favour

Break-Even (BEP) Trailing:

Moves SL to BEP + step after price reaches a specified distance

Can use running price or closed candle logic (2 modes)

Designed to work for all symbols, with special adjustment for XAUUSD/Gold.


6. Live Account & Market Info Overlay

On-chart info block shows:

Broker name

Leverage

Spreads

Account number & name

Balance, Equity, Floating P/L (%)

Margin and Free Margin

Bottom-left time block shows:

GMT time

Server time

Local computer time


7. Pips Information Display

If enabled, EA shows total floating pips for all orders on that symbol:

Positive (green), negative (red), or neutral (gray)

Very useful for discretionary/manual traders.


8. Magic Number and Symbol Filter

You can restrict management to:

All orders on the account, or

Specific Magic Number (e.g. only one EA), and/or

Only the current chart symbol

Perfect to combine with any other EAs without interference.


Typical Use Cases

Signal Provider / Forex Trainer

Attach Telegram Order to your MT4

Every trade you take is automatically posted to your Telegram channel/group

You can include chart screenshots for clearer explanation to students/followers


Trader's Manual

Drag & drop TP/SL lines instead of manually typing prices in the order window

One-click Close All when you want to flatten the market quickly

Stealth TP/SL keeps your risk management hidden from the broker


Risk-Aware Trader

Trail profit and BEP logic protect open profit automatically

Quick overview of equity, margin, and floating P/L right on the chart


Notes & Recommendations

Attach one instance per chart you want to manage/monitor.

For multi-symbol signal providers, you can use several charts (e.g., EURUSD, XAUUSD, US30) each with Telegram Order attached.

Works with any broker and any trading style (scalping, intraday, swing) as long as WebRequest is allowed.

