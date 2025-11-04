TELEGRAM ORDER [tambangEA]

- Community Signal Broadcaster -









How EA Works : https://youtu.be/_f92iylVZT0

MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765148

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154458

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154459









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Telegram Order [tambangEA] is a professional semi-manual trading assistant , created for traders who want a faster, cleaner, and more controlled execution workflow.

This product is designed for traders who already have their own market analysis and simply need a better way to execute, manage, and monitor trades. Instead of forcing a rigid black-box strategy, it provides a practical on-chart dashboard that helps transform trading decisions into efficient action.

With its premium visual layout, quick-access buttons, line-trigger functionality, symbol changer, live trading statistics, and Telegram integration, Telegram Order [tambangEA] delivers a more refined trading experience directly inside the chart.

It is especially useful for traders who value:

speed,

clarity,

flexibility,

execution precision,

and practical trade management.

Whether you trade Gold, Forex, or selected custom instruments, this EA helps simplify your semi-manual workflow while keeping essential functions close at hand.

This is not just another panel. It is a trading workspace built for active traders who want less friction and more control.

Features

1. Premium On-Chart Dashboard

A clean and practical trading dashboard placed directly on the chart for quick access to core functions.

2. Line Trigger Execution

Use a visual line on the chart as a trigger tool for trade execution based on your own trading plan.

3. Fast Stop Loss and Take Profit Management

Set and manage SL and TP more efficiently from the dashboard.

4. Quick Action Buttons

Direct access to important actions such as:

LINE

PRICE

SL price

TP price

Stop-Loss

Take-Profit

Close All

5. Live Account Information

Monitor important account and trade data directly on the chart, including:

Broker

Leverage

Spread

Account Number

Account Name

License Status

Balance

Equity

Used Margin

Free Margin

Buy Total

Sell Total

Floating P/L

GMT / Server / Local Time

6. Symbol Changer

Switch between selected symbols directly from the chart for a faster multi-symbol workflow.

7. Telegram Notifications

Receive trade-related updates through Telegram for better monitoring and awareness.

8. Semi-Manual Trading Workflow

Built for traders who prefer to keep control over analysis while using automation to improve execution and management.

9. Cleaner Execution Environment

Reduces the need to constantly switch windows or adjust multiple trading settings manually.

10. Suitable for Active Traders

Well suited for traders who need a faster and more practical chart-based execution assistant.

FAQ

Q1: Is this a fully automatic trading robot?

No.

This product is primarily a semi-manual trading assistant for execution, management, and monitoring.

Q2: Does this EA generate guaranteed trading signals?

No.

It does not guarantee profitable signals or results. It is a practical execution tool.

Q3: Who is this product for?

It is ideal for traders who already have their own trading method and want a better way to execute and manage trades.

Q4: Can I use it for Gold trading?

Yes.

It is very suitable for Gold-focused trading workflows, especially for chart-based execution.

Q5: What is the purpose of the line trigger feature?

It allows traders to use a visual chart line as part of their execution workflow.

Q6: What is the benefit of Telegram integration?

Telegram notifications help traders monitor trade-related activity more conveniently.

Q7: Can I switch symbols from the dashboard?

Yes.

The EA includes a symbol changer for faster navigation across selected instruments.

Q8: Is this suitable for discretionary traders?

Yes.

Discretionary and semi-manual traders are the main target users of this product.

Q9: Does it include Stop Loss and Take Profit tools?

Yes.

It includes practical controls for SL and TP handling directly from the chart.

Q10: Is this product suitable for beginners?

It is more suitable for users who already understand basic trading and order management.

SEO Keywords

Telegram Order, tambangEA, MT4 trade manager, MetaTrader 4 dashboard, semi manual trading assistant, line trigger EA, MT4 order panel, Telegram notification EA, chart trading tool, Gold trading assistant, Forex trade dashboard, on-chart trade manager, MT4 execution tool, discretionary trading assistant

Final Disclaimer

Trading Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and other leveraged instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all traders.

Telegram Order [tambangEA] is a trading assistant and execution-management tool. It does not guarantee profits, prevent losses, or replace proper market analysis and risk management. Performance depends on market conditions, broker conditions, platform stability, user settings, and the trader’s own decisions.

Please test carefully on a demo account before using it on a live account.







