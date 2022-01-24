PZ Easy Trading EA MT4

A simple trade assistant that allows to easily buy and sell with the desired leverage. It was created for the eventual or novice trader and inspired in popular web-based trading platforms such as eToro or Binary.com. It features a set of trading buttons implementing different leverage options, and an additional button to close all trades. All trades are placed with a stop-loss according to the leverage used. It'll be particularly useful to those traders migrating from other platforms to Metatrader.

Intuitive interface



Especially useful for short-term trades



Trade lightning fast with keyboard shortcuts

Money management made easy

The EA implements a strict leverage control mechanism and will prevent losses exceeding the account capital.





Trade with keyboard shortcuts



Double B: Press B twice and the EA will buy

Double S: Press S twice and the EA will sell

Double C: Press C twice and the EA will close all trades in the current chart





Input Parameters

Magic Number: Magic Number used to place trades.

Slippage: Desired slippage to use when closing trades.

Risk Per Trade: Risk for each trade expressed as percentage of free margin. Default is 5%. Maximum is 100%.

Manual Pip Value: Pip value for the symbol. Zero means the EA will auto-calculate it.

Leverage: Default leverage to use when placing trades using keyboard shortcuts



Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.