PZ Easy Trading EA MT4
- Utilities
- PZ TRADING SLU
- Version: 3.9
- Updated: 1 May 2022
A simple trade assistant that allows to easily buy and sell with the desired leverage. It was created for the eventual or novice trader and inspired in popular web-based trading platforms such as eToro or Binary.com. It features a set of trading buttons implementing different leverage options, and an additional button to close all trades. All trades are placed with a stop-loss according to the leverage used. It'll be particularly useful to those traders migrating from other platforms to Metatrader.
- Intuitive interface
- Especially useful for short-term trades
- Trade lightning fast with keyboard shortcuts
- Money management made easy
Trade with keyboard shortcuts
- Double B: Press B twice and the EA will buy
- Double S: Press S twice and the EA will sell
- Double C: Press C twice and the EA will close all trades in the current chart
Input Parameters
- Magic Number: Magic Number used to place trades.
- Slippage: Desired slippage to use when closing trades.
- Risk Per Trade: Risk for each trade expressed as percentage of free margin. Default is 5%. Maximum is 100%.
- Manual Pip Value: Pip value for the symbol. Zero means the EA will auto-calculate it.
- Leverage: Default leverage to use when placing trades using keyboard shortcuts
Author
Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
It is user friendly and very good