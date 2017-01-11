EA Reverse Breakout

5

The strategy is based on a reverse breakout, it trades using pending BUY LIMIT and SELL LIMIT orders.

Recommended currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30.


Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql


Parameters

  • Magic — ID of EA's trades.
  • Order Comment— a comment to the EA's orders.
  • Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.
  • Order Type — select trade direction.
  • Max Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order triggers.
  • disable trade if spread high — disable trading for some time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread.
  • Fixed_Lot — fixed lot if Use_Risk_MM = false.
  • Use_Risk_MM — when set to true, lot size is increased together with account balance increase.
  • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
  • Take_Profit — take profit level in points.
  • Stop_Loss — stop loss in points.
  • Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value, breakeven triggers (-1 = off).
  • Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stop Loss is moved using this value to breakeven
  • Trailing_Stop — trailing points when position is in profit. (-1 = off, 0 = Stop_Loss ).
  • Trailing_Step — trailing step when the position is in profit.
  • Risk_Protection_on_slippages — if set to true, the EA applies position closure in case of a slippage.
  • Adaptive_Trailing_to_slippages — if true, an adaptive trailing stop is used.
  • Change_correction_coefficient — trailing sensitivity factor.
  • Adaptive_by_Time — time adaptive Trailing Stop.
  • Time_Scale — time interval for price analysis.
  • Show_Info_Paneltrue - show information panel, false provides faster testing in the Strategy Tester.

Time trading within a day:

  • Use time — when set to true, trades in certain time intervals.
  • Time_Setting — server time or computer time.
  • GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time. (0 - not used).
  • Every_Day_Start — operation start time (HH:MM).
  • Every_Day_End — operation end time (HH:MM).

Friday close time:

  • Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.
  • Time_Setting — server time or computer time.
  • GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time. (0 - not used).
  • Disable_in_Friday — operation end time on Friday (HH:MM).
Reviews 1
Keisuke Tsutsui
4596
Keisuke Tsutsui 2017.02.26 13:06 
 

Grate EA , It works well, On real Spread works as SL-Spread , it means "EA Revese Break out" is easy to be touched to SL and to be loss.

But if use Inverted copy tool , This EA change to be profit EA, Spread works TP-Spread , if spread is big , it easy to be at tp.

Copy tool by https://www.fxblue.com/ you should set like bellows.

Sender ; defalut but you set on demo account , FIXLOT =0.01

Recever ; InvertTrades ;Ture , TradeAllOrdersAtMarket ; Ture, AllowSlippagePips ; 5.0 , FIXLOT = 10LOTS

ON EA REVERSE , TP=30, SL=30.. EURUSD 30MIN. you can get 100USD-300USD every breakout. Maybe other bigger Spread pair is easy to be Profits.

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Keisuke Tsutsui
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Keisuke Tsutsui 2017.02.26 13:06 
 

Grate EA , It works well, On real Spread works as SL-Spread , it means "EA Revese Break out" is easy to be touched to SL and to be loss.

But if use Inverted copy tool , This EA change to be profit EA, Spread works TP-Spread , if spread is big , it easy to be at tp.

Copy tool by https://www.fxblue.com/ you should set like bellows.

Sender ; defalut but you set on demo account , FIXLOT =0.01

Recever ; InvertTrades ;Ture , TradeAllOrdersAtMarket ; Ture, AllowSlippagePips ; 5.0 , FIXLOT = 10LOTS

ON EA REVERSE , TP=30, SL=30.. EURUSD 30MIN. you can get 100USD-300USD every breakout. Maybe other bigger Spread pair is easy to be Profits.

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