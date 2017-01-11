EA Reverse Breakout
- Experts
-
Ruslan PishunProgrammer: MQL4/5.
I'm a programmer more than 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
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- Version: 1.84
- Updated: 15 April 2020
- Activations: 10
The strategy is based on a reverse breakout, it trades using pending BUY LIMIT and SELL LIMIT orders.
Recommended currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30.
Monitoring
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql
Parameters
- Magic — ID of EA's trades.
- Order Comment— a comment to the EA's orders.
- Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.
- Order Type — select trade direction.
- Max Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order triggers.
- disable trade if spread high — disable trading for some time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread.
- Fixed_Lot — fixed lot if Use_Risk_MM = false.
- Use_Risk_MM — when set to true, lot size is increased together with account balance increase.
- Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
- Take_Profit — take profit level in points.
- Stop_Loss — stop loss in points.
- Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value, breakeven triggers (-1 = off).
- Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stop Loss is moved using this value to breakeven
- Trailing_Stop — trailing points when position is in profit. (-1 = off, 0 = Stop_Loss ).
- Trailing_Step — trailing step when the position is in profit.
- Risk_Protection_on_slippages — if set to true, the EA applies position closure in case of a slippage.
- Adaptive_Trailing_to_slippages — if true, an adaptive trailing stop is used.
- Change_correction_coefficient — trailing sensitivity factor.
- Adaptive_by_Time — time adaptive Trailing Stop.
- Time_Scale — time interval for price analysis.
- Show_Info_Panel — true - show information panel, false provides faster testing in the Strategy Tester.
Time trading within a day:
- Use time — when set to true, trades in certain time intervals.
- Time_Setting — server time or computer time.
- GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time. (0 - not used).
- Every_Day_Start — operation start time (HH:MM).
- Every_Day_End — operation end time (HH:MM).
Friday close time:
- Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.
- Time_Setting — server time or computer time.
- GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time. (0 - not used).
- Disable_in_Friday — operation end time on Friday (HH:MM).
Grate EA , It works well, On real Spread works as SL-Spread , it means "EA Revese Break out" is easy to be touched to SL and to be loss.
But if use Inverted copy tool , This EA change to be profit EA, Spread works TP-Spread , if spread is big , it easy to be at tp.
Copy tool by https://www.fxblue.com/ you should set like bellows.
Sender ; defalut but you set on demo account , FIXLOT =0.01
Recever ; InvertTrades ;Ture , TradeAllOrdersAtMarket ; Ture, AllowSlippagePips ; 5.0 , FIXLOT = 10LOTS
ON EA REVERSE , TP=30, SL=30.. EURUSD 30MIN. you can get 100USD-300USD every breakout. Maybe other bigger Spread pair is easy to be Profits.