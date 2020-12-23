EA Leonardo

The Leonardo Expert Advisor is based purely on price action. It trades according to two trading algorithms using pending orders.

This system doesn't use breakout, indicators, grid, martingales or hedge management, it is based solely on price action and is not overloaded with a multitude of filters.

The EA has been tested on EURUSD M5, USDJPY M5 with 99.9% modeling quality.

The EA does not need any kind of complicated setup and is ready to work with multiple symbols and timeframes.

The EA is optimized for EURUSD M5, USDJPY M5. The EA works with ECN accounts. The EA does not open positions on a daily basis. It waits for the perfect time to open the position.





Requirements and Recommendations

The EA is optimized for EURUSD M5, USDJPY M5. The recommended leverage is 1:500 or more. Use only 5-digit accounts. It is recommended to use a low spread ECN broker and a VPS. Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk.





Benefits

Smart stop order.

Fixed and automated lot based on MM.





Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql





Parameters

Order Type — select trade direction.

select trade direction. Magic — Identifier for trades.

Identifier for trades. Order Comment— Comment to the order.

Comment to the order. Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.

Allowable slippage before an order triggers. Max Spread — Maximum allowed spread.

Maximum allowed spread. Stop Trade if spread high — Disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread

Disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the average spread exceeds Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).

Fixed lot (if - false). Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).

If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management). Custom_balance — Calculate risk based on the free margin or balance (FreeMargin - false / Balance - true)

Calculate risk based on the free margin or balance (FreeMargin - false / Balance - true) Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).

Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %). Take_Profit — Take Profit in points.

Take Profit in points. Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.

Stop loss in points. Adaptive trading stop — Adaptive trailing stop (true, false).

Adaptive trailing stop (true, false). Adaptive trading stop — Trailing stop in points.

Trading within the week:

Monday — If true - the EA is allowed to trade on Monday.

If true - the EA is allowed to trade on Monday. Tuesday — If true - the EA is allowed to trade on Tuesday.

If true - the EA is allowed to trade on Tuesday. Wednesday — If true - the EA is allowed to trade on Wednesday.

If true - the EA is allowed to trade on Wednesday. Thursday — If true - the EA is allowed to trade on Thursday.

If true - the EA is allowed to trade on Thursday. Friday — If true - the EA is allowed to trade on Friday.

Trading by time within the day:

Use time — If true, trading is performed at a certain time.

— If true, trading is performed at a certain time. Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.

— Server time or computer time. GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time. (0 - not used).

— GMT offset of the broker server time. (0 - not used). Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).

Operation start time (hh:mm). Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).