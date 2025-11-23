Notification TouchGuard Alert MT4

TouchGuard Alert – Advanced Price Alert & Notification Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

TouchGuard Alert is a fast, lightweight, and highly accurate price-touch Alert & Notification system designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It automatically sends real-time Alerts, Pop-Up Alerts, Email Notifications, Push Notifications and early-warning notifications when price touches or approaches your chart objects.

Key Features (High-Precision Alert & Notification System)

  • Comprehensive Price Alerts & Notifications for Trendlines, Horizontal Lines, Rectangles, Channels, and other dynamic tools
  • Instant Alert Delivery: Pop-Up Alert, Email Notification, Push Notification, and on-chart Alert
  • Pre-Warning Distance Alert:
    • Set 0 to receive the Alert exactly at price touch
    • Set a price distance (not pips) to receive early Notifications
  • Auto-disable system to prevent multiple repeated Alerts
  • Alerts activate only for objects that extend into the future (either manually extended or auto extended)
  • All colors supported except the disabled color chosen in settings
  • Optimized for speed with ultra-light CPU usage and high readability

How the Alert & Notification Logic Works

  1. You draw any supported object on the chart.
  2. The object must be extended into the future for Alert activation.
  3. TouchGuard Alert detects price touch and instantly sends: Alert, Pop-Up Alert, Email Notification, Push Notification.
  4. If Pre-Warning is set, an early Notification is sent as price approaches the distance level.

DEMO VERSION

Maybe the Free Demo button do not work, you can download the Demo File from safe Google Drive link below:
This Demo Version works without any limitation on options but it just works on NZDCHF and CADCHF markets!
Download Demo Version for MT4

Color Logic (Alert Filtering)

Any object color triggers Alerts and Notifications except the disabled color defined in the indicator settings. Objects drawn using the disabled color are ignored completely.

Important Notice About the Free Demo Version

The standard MQL5 Market Demo does not work because MetaTrader’s Strategy Tester does not allow drawing objects. Since TouchGuard Alert depends entirely on chart objects, the demo cannot function in Strategy Tester.

To allow users to fully test the Alert & Notification system on a real chart, a Free Demo Version is published separately in the CodeBase. This demo works normally on live MT4/MT5 charts.

Who Is It For?

This tool is ideal for traders who rely on:

  • Dynamic trendline Alerts
  • Horizontal level Notifications
  • Supply & Demand zone Alerts
  • Channel touch Notifications

Lite Version

The Lite edition includes all essential Alert & Notification features, optimized for fast execution and clean readability.

Support

If you have any questions, suggestions, or feature requests, feel free to contact me anytime.


