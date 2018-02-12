Currency Quote

Real-time trend, pricing, and volume details in the corner of the current chart.

This indicator displays useful trend, pricing, and volume information in the corner of the current chart. With this indicator, you get real-time market trend, pricing (Ask, Bid, spread, Open, High, Low, change from previous bar Close), and volume (current, High, average). After the indicator is executed, you will see this real-time data in the upper right-hand corner of the chart or an alert indicating that an error occurred.





Inputs

TrendDays – number of days used to determine the market trend.

Confirmation

After executing the indicator, you will see this real-time data in the upper right-hand corner of the chart.

Error Handling

Should an error occur, an alert message will provide the associated error code and category.

Installation

To install and run this indicator: