Gold Signal Pro

First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149

Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections, showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction.

Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15, where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, any symbol, and any timeframe. Each signal includes the entry price along with automatic Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) alerts, helping traders manage risk and targets with confidence.

What makes Gold Signal Pro different is how it highlights important price levels while removing unnecessary market noise. This allows traders to focus only on clean, high-quality setups. The signals are easy to read and quick to act on, making trading more straightforward and less stressful. Whether you’re a scalper looking for fast entries or a trader seeking clear price-action confirmation, Gold Signal Pro helps turn market movement into confident trading decisions.

After purchase, contact me to receive your Trading TIPS + a free 14-day trial of EA Forex Proton, a trading robot that can automatically place trades based on signals from Gold Signal Pro.

