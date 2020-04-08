Pulse Scalping Line - an indicator for identifying potential pivot points. Based on this indicator, you can build an effective Martingale system. According to our statistics, the indicator gives a maximum of 4 erroneous pivot points in a series. On average, these are 2 pivot points. That is, the indicator shows a reversal, it is erroneous. This means that the second signal of the indicator will be highly accurate. Based on this information, you can build a trading system based on the Martingale principle. To this Martingale was with minimal risk, you can limit the maximum unprofitable series. For example, we increase the trading volume for each transaction in the series until we reach 4 transactions. If the indicator shows a false signal in 4 deals, open a new deal with the initial volume. According to statistics, the average unprofitable series consists of 2 signals, and the maximum for the period of 2 years for the GBPUSD pair consists of only 4 signals. In the video below, we show in more detail the trading strategy with this indicator.





Indicator Settings: