Advanced Arrow

3.9

This indicator depends on some secrets equations to draw Signals with Stop loss and maximum 4 Take profits.

There is a free EA depends on this indicator as a gift when you purchase/rent it.


Features

  • Simply it gives you entry point as Ready sign (Buy / Sell) and arrow (Buy / Sell) after candle closed, also SL line and 4 TP lines or less.
  • Once SL-TP lines are shown with the arrow, they remains as they are until signal change.
  • It is historical indicator.
  • No Repaint.
  • user manual for V5 please click here for V6 please click here


Indicator parameters

  • Indicator Version: choose V5 or V6.
  • TP 1 Line color: TP1 color.
  • TP 2 Line color: TP2 color.
  • TP 3 Line color: TP3 color.
  • TP 4 Line color: TP4 color.
  • Signal line Style: Choose (Solid, dashed,.).
  • TP-SL Lines Style: Choose (Solid, dashed,.).
  • Buy Signal color: Buy signal color.
  • Sell Signal color: Sell signal color.
  • Historical Bars: Number of history bars on chart for the indicator calculation.
  • Show Vertical line: (true / false).
  • Place of Vertical line: you can choose (On Diamond / On Signal).
  • Buy Vertical line color: Buy Vertical Line color.
  • Sell Vertical line color: Sell Vertical Line color.
  • Vertical line Style: Choose (Solid, dashed,.).
  • Ready Sign location from H/L candle in pips: you can adjust the place of ready sign in pips.
  • Ready to buy Sign: Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as ready to buy sign (see codes table).
  • Ready to Sell Sign: Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as ready to sell sign (see codes table).
  • Signal location from H/L candle in pips: you can adjust the place of signal sign in pips.
  • Buy Signal Sign: Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as buy signal.
  • Sell Signal Sign: Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as sell signal.
  • Show Resistances: (True / False) to let indicator drawing the R for:
    • 1. Current day if you use (H1 or less).
    • 2. Current week if you use H4.
    • 3. Current month if you use D1.
  • Resistance 1: R1 color.
  • Resistance 2: R2 color.
  • Resistance 3: R3 color.
  • Resistance 4: R4 color.
  • Show Supports: (True / False) to let indicator drawing the S.
  • Support 1: S1 color.
  • Support 2: S2 color.
  • Support 3: S3 color.
  • Support 4: S4 color.
  • R/S Lines Style: Choose (Solid, dashed,.).
  • TPs lines depends on R/S for: choose between
    • 1. Auto: same R/S levels on the chart.
    • 2. M5: R/S for time frame 5 minutes.
    • 3. M15: R/S for time frame 15 minutes.
    • And so on.
  • Show Information: show information about last signal.
  • Information Color (Buy): color of buy signal information.
  • Information Color (Sell): color of sell signal information.
  • Show: you can choose between (Signal ,TP, SL Lines / Just Signal).
  • Notifications: (True / False) enable or Disable notifications system at all.
  • Start Time (From): Duration time in day for notifications system as From Time.
  • End Time (To): Duration time in day for notifications system as To Time.
  • Alert Type: Choose between below for which information you want indicator telling you:
    • 1. Signal,TPs,SL and Candles between Ready Sign and Signal.
    • 2. Signal,TPs and SL.
    • 3. Signal.
  • Diamond / Vertical line Alert: (true / false).
  • Alert: Displays a message in a separate window.
  • Send push message: Sends push notifications to the mobile, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab.
  • Send an email: Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab.
  • Message Header.Long: The header of message send to you in long signal case.
  • Message Header.Short: The header of message send to you in short signal case.
  • Message Content.Long: The message content send to you in long signal case.
  • Message Content.Short: The message content send to you in short signal case.

Buffering read from indicator (For Developers)

For Version 5 and For version 6

Reviews 45
Sohaieb Zayana
562
Sohaieb Zayana 2017.06.30 13:33 
 

I'm using the AA since 2 months. Unfortunately I wasn't able to use it regular as I had lack off time, but history candles shows the profits I would have made.

Being grateful Alfred released an EA free of charge for AA owner. Profit is less than it would be using it manually as some filters are still missing. But overall very good and stable AA.

Support worth more than 5 stars

Looking forward for new releases

Luis Plascencia
205
Luis Plascencia 2017.06.19 11:08 
 

Good job Alfred!! Thank you!!

Ravi Luke
641
Ravi Luke 2017.06.10 15:35 
 

Great indicator if you use some judgement of your own. Thanks!

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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
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It is the same of Advanced Arrow indicator but shows the signal of 8 currencies pairs at the same time on 5 Timeframes without any TPs line or SL. Features You will know when exactly you should enter the market. This indicator does not repaint it's signals. Signal Types and Timeframes Used You can use this indicator on any timeframes but i recommend you to use it on H1, H4 frames. The indicator gives you four signals (Ready to Buy "RBuy", Ready to Sell "RSell", Buy, Sell). When RBuy appear you
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This indicator show you the begin of the Trend by drawing (Up/Down) arrow. It works using compatibility of current fame and the next 3 frames to make it more professional and more profitable. Features:- Simply it gives you entry point as arrow (Buy / Sell) after candle closed. You can use it on time frames ( M1 , M5 , M15 , M30 ) are more profitable. You can use it on any currencies pair. It is historical indicator. No Repaint. No additional indicator needed. Easy to use. Indicator parameters:-
Filter:
homjung
193
homjung 2019.05.16 15:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ABCD
241
ABCD 2017.12.30 21:59 
 

This is probably the most overrated indicator on MQL5. I fell for the many 5-star ratings it received early on, but I noticed afterwards that many of those ratings are from buyers who have given 5-star ratings to many other indicators and even some EA's. It begs the question, if these traders have so many 5-star indicators, why do they need to keep buying new ones? These are foolish individuals who get excited after a few successful trades and rush to give the indicator a high rating, and then when the losses pile up, they abandon it and go on to buy the next new indicator and repeat the same sad cycle over and over again. The lesson here is do not trust 5-star ratings from buyers who have not tested a particular indicator or EA for at least a few months.

Back to the indicator, my testing has shown me that this indicator is not profitable over the long term. The positive results that are posted in the Comments section are very selective, showing charts and EA results only from certain periods when there are breakouts with a good trend. Charts and EA results are not shown on a continuous basis since that would also reveal the many losses that occur when the market behavior changes.

Meshari alsafi Safi
167
Meshari alsafi Safi 2017.12.10 03:26 
 

للاسف مؤشر في الفترة الاخيرة خلال 8 اشهر اثبت فشله الذريع اشارات كثيرة كاذبة

وسبب لي كثير من الخسائر

يجب فلترة الاشارات في التحديث

Adam Goman
936
Adam Goman 2017.09.22 12:54 
 

15.9.17 - Enough. The advisor can not make a profit. All that he earns he loses.

10.8.17 - I recovered all the losses. Now profit began to grow. I continue testing.

6.7.17 - After all. Not good.

Jtrader
212
Jtrader 2017.08.09 00:49 
 

How people have been making profit is open to question...But for me and the many ,simply losses.

The fact the EA is free ,but loses money is no reason for appreciation .

Only performance should matter and constant losses = waste of money..sorry have to post such a review...

ahsanxm
122
ahsanxm 2017.07.13 13:34 
 

rrrrubbiishhhhhhh! don't bother please. all results are flukes and rely heavily on external indicators. EA does not perform well either, its all a fraud, go to your banks and get a chargeback.

asilkan
190
asilkan 2017.07.07 22:08 
 

If ea is not developed, We do not get good results..

Ted NO FX
1833
Ted NO FX 2017.07.05 22:53 
 

UPDATE 2: So far I do not see how this indicator EA can bring a stable profit. Only show myfxbook demo account. Author dont help me out about EA, seems he dont care of his buyers of this indicator. waste of time and money!

UPDATE: Author made EA with this indicator and EA doesnt even works, even on my pc or vps. He says everytime: Please make sure that you update the indicator to V8 , if you did , tell me and i will check. I have done that. Why make an EA that doesnt work? (yes he claims he is professional!)-------------------------------------------------------//-------------////////----------///----Very bad indicator, Does not give any real indication of which direction the market will move. Dont buy this crap Indicator. 1 star from me

TheSkylord
48
TheSkylord 2017.07.04 01:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Md Tanvir Islam
34
Md Tanvir Islam 2017.07.03 18:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sohaieb Zayana
562
Sohaieb Zayana 2017.06.30 13:33 
 

I'm using the AA since 2 months. Unfortunately I wasn't able to use it regular as I had lack off time, but history candles shows the profits I would have made.

Being grateful Alfred released an EA free of charge for AA owner. Profit is less than it would be using it manually as some filters are still missing. But overall very good and stable AA.

Support worth more than 5 stars

Looking forward for new releases

Luis Plascencia
205
Luis Plascencia 2017.06.19 11:08 
 

Good job Alfred!! Thank you!!

Ravi Luke
641
Ravi Luke 2017.06.10 15:35 
 

Great indicator if you use some judgement of your own. Thanks!

Norbert
111
Norbert 2017.06.09 21:43 
 

Well done Alfred. thank you.

Yuan Liu
1129
Yuan Liu 2017.06.05 14:04 
 

AA EA is good, you need test and optimize by yourselfe.

Mohamed Alghedefe
1750
Mohamed Alghedefe 2017.06.01 21:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

alejoarcilacano
264
alejoarcilacano 2017.06.01 05:27 
 

Amazing product! The EA is even better! Very profitable and recommended!

Vincent Visoiu
958
Vincent Visoiu 2017.06.01 00:57 
 

By itself the indicator gives way too many false signals to be profitable even with the rules correctly applied. So I stopped using it altogether for manual trading. Alfred released the EA that applies the rules 100% properly and the 99% backtests show that the EA is not profitable enough to be used on a live account. Developer does not believe in 99% backtests (yes he claims he is professional!) so he will not improve the EA before release. Very frustrating to deal with such a backwards thinking person. At this time I don't recommend the indicator to anyone since it cannot possibly be profitable on a live account due to the many false signals and losses. You win 1 lose 2, win 1 lose 3 etc. Clearly you can see with the rules applied 100% in the EA the tests are not good as will the live performance. It is only profitable for the seller. I will update my review if anything changes.

Chin Kean Wei
316
Chin Kean Wei 2017.05.31 07:27 
 

Great stuff worth using... reduce the stress in trading as all the system has provide Buy SL and TP with logic... great stuff

Ertac Hassan
1898
Ertac Hassan 2017.05.26 10:53 
 

Great support

123
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