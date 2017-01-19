Advanced Arrow

This indicator depends on some secrets equations to draw Signals with Stop loss and maximum 4 Take profits.

There is a free EA depends on this indicator as a gift when you purchase/rent it.







Features

Simply it gives you entry point as Ready sign (Buy / Sell) and arrow (Buy / Sell) after candle closed, also SL line and 4 TP lines or less.

Once SL-TP lines are shown with the arrow, they remains as they are until signal change.

It is historical indicator.

No Repaint.

user manual for V5 please click here for V6 please click here





Indicator parameters

Indicator Version : choose V5 or V6.

: choose V5 or V6. TP 1 Line color : TP1 color.

: TP1 color. TP 2 Line color : TP2 color.

: TP2 color. TP 3 Line color : TP3 color.

: TP3 color. TP 4 Line color : TP4 color.

: TP4 color. Signal line Style: Choose (Solid, dashed,.).

Choose (Solid, dashed,.). TP-SL Lines Style: Choose (Solid, dashed,.).

Choose (Solid, dashed,.). Buy Signal color: Buy signal color.

Buy signal color. Sell Signal color: Sell signal color.

Sell signal color. Historical Bars : Number of history bars on chart for the indicator calculation.

: Number of history bars on chart for the indicator calculation. Show Vertical line: (true / false).

(true / false). Place of Vertical line: you can choose (On Diamond / On Signal).

you can choose (On Diamond / On Signal). Buy Vertical line color: Buy Vertical Line color.

Buy Vertical Line color. Sell Vertical line color: Sell Vertical Line color.

Sell Vertical Line color. Vertical line Style: Choose (Solid, dashed,.).

Choose (Solid, dashed,.). Ready Sign location from H/L candle in pips : you can adjust the place of ready sign in pips.

: you can adjust the place of ready sign in pips. Ready to buy Sign : Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as ready to buy sign (see codes table).

: Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as ready to buy sign (see codes table). Ready to Sell Sign : Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as ready to sell sign (see codes table).

: Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as ready to sell sign (see codes table). Signal location from H/L candle in pips : you can adjust the place of signal sign in pips.

: you can adjust the place of signal sign in pips. Buy Signal Sign : Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as buy signal.

: Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as buy signal. Sell Signal Sign : Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as sell signal.

: Type the code of symbol you want indicator to draw as sell signal. Show Resistances : (True / False) to let indicator drawing the R for:

: (True / False) to let indicator drawing the R for: 1. Current day if you use (H1 or less).



2. Current week if you use H4.



3. Current month if you use D1.

Resistance 1: R1 color.

R1 color. Resistance 2: R2 color.

R2 color. Resistance 3: R3 color.

R3 color. Resistance 4: R4 color.

R4 color. Show Supports: (True / False) to let indicator drawing the S.

(True / False) to let indicator drawing the S. Support 1: S1 color.

S1 color. Support 2 : S2 color.

: S2 color. Support 3 : S3 color.

: S3 color. Support 4: S4 color.

S4 color. R/S Lines Style: Choose (Solid, dashed,.).

Choose (Solid, dashed,.). TPs lines depends on R/S for: choose between

choose between 1. Auto: same R/S levels on the chart.

same R/S levels on the chart.

2. M5: R/S for time frame 5 minutes.

R/S for time frame 5 minutes.

3. M15: R/S for time frame 15 minutes.

R/S for time frame 15 minutes.

And so on .

. Show Information: show information about last signal.

show information about last signal. Information Color (Buy): color of buy signal information.

color of buy signal information. Information Color (Sell): color of sell signal information.

color of sell signal information. Show : you can choose between (Signal ,TP, SL Lines / Just Signal).

: you can choose between (Signal ,TP, SL Lines / Just Signal). Notifications : (True / False) enable or Disable notifications system at all.

: (True / False) enable or Disable notifications system at all. Start Time (From) : Duration time in day for notifications system as From Time.

: Duration time in day for notifications system as End Time (To) : Duration time in day for notifications system as To Time.

: Duration time in day for notifications system as Alert Type : Choose between below for which information you want indicator telling you:

: Choose between below for which information you want indicator telling you: 1. Signal,TPs,SL and Candles between Ready Sign and Signal.



2. Signal,TPs and SL.



3. Signal.

Diamond / Vertical line Alert: (true / false).

(true / false). Alert : Displays a message in a separate window.

: Displays a message in a separate window. Send push message : Sends push notifications to the mobile, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab.

: Sends push notifications to the mobile, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab. Send an email : Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab.

: Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab. Message Header.Long : The header of message send to you in long signal case.

: The header of message send to you in long signal case. Message Header.Short : The header of message send to you in short signal case.

: The header of message send to you in short signal case. Message Content.Long : The message content send to you in long signal case.

: The message content send to you in long signal case. Message Content.Short: The message content send to you in short signal case.

Buffering read from indicator (For Developers)

For Version 5 and For version 6