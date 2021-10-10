Inguz 4

Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements.

Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect.

Red arrow down - recommended sales

Blue up arrow - recommended purchases

rare purple arrows indicate excessive movement, it is recommended to fix a position, exit the market and skip the next day.

Settings:

The main and main parameter is the size of the rune, "Rune Width". Set in points. At the first trial run, you can specify 0, then the indicator will determine the approximate value of the parameter according to the statistics of the tool.

For trading on non-round-the-clock instruments, the "Hours in trading day" parameter is important - specify the number of hours in the trading day.

The other options specify the generation of signals:

"Triggered Mode" - switch signals from volatility. Enabled by default

"Point to NearLevel" - points to the near level to generate a signal. Similar to "Point to MediumLevel", "Points to Far Level"

"don't signal before Midnight" - how many minutes BEFORE midnight to prohibit the generation of signals. By default 90

"don't signal after Midnight" - how many minutes AFTER midnight not to generate signals. By default 180

"Allow ALERTS" - enable terminal alerts. Enabled by default

"Allow MOBILE" - allow PUSH notifications to the phone.

Additionally, you can specify whether or not to display runes and signals on the chart.

Good luck! I hope that rune magic will help you


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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Maxim Kuznetsov
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The script statistically reveals the main rate of movement (Gan angle) for the selected instrument. Using mathematical methods, it determines the speed of following the candles of the current timeframe against the background of the older one. Just place AutoGan on the graph and it will perform the required calculations and correctly draw the Gan grid. The script is very easy to use, only the colors of the grid lines are set in the parameters. Parameters: GRID_COLORING : How many colors to us
MACD by MK
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Maxim Kuznetsov
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Automatic calculation and marking of resistance and price reversal levels. The script will perform statistical calculations and plot a regular grid on which the quote moves on the graph. These levels are very stable. Use them in trading planning and for placing pending orders. Just select a timeframe and AutoLevels will indicate the important places of the chart in the form of horizontal lines. Solid lines indicate more "dense" areas - areas of price reversal, where the quote happens more oft
Inguz
Maxim Kuznetsov
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Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
Ing
Maxim Kuznetsov
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Intraday diagonal grid trading, development of Gan and Murray trading techniques. Relying on cyclical volatility, the Expert Advisor makes optimal inputs. Very easy to use - the main parameter is the minimum daily range. Additionally, you can set the parameters of averaging and profit taking. Every day, the ADVISER displays a diagonal network of lines forming a semblance of the Ing rune The BUY trading signal is the price crossing of the descending construction lines The SELL trading signal
SessionAlert
Maxim Kuznetsov
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Taking into account the difference in trading sessions, the indicator shows the trend direction and the resistance level. All events are marked on the chart and alerts are sent. Using SessionAlert, you can trade calmly, steadily. You just need to specify the start and end time of the sessions. The indicator displays the resistance level, the arrow indicates the trend change event and additionally marks the price touching the resistance level. The principle of operation of the indicator is very s
XFlow
Maxim Kuznetsov
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XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
DayRate
Maxim Kuznetsov
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The script calculates the rate of price change and its deviation. Displays a typical price movement channel. Transfer the script to the chart and it will automatically mark up the channels through which the price can move in the near future. Place orders according to the channel boundaries. The script uses statistical methods to determine the rate and amplitude of the price. It calculates and displays channels and limits of further movement based on them.  Parameters PLACEMENT - channel place
MyChart
Maxim Kuznetsov
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The beautiful design of the trading chart makes trading more convenient and enjoyable. MyChart neatly marks out the time and price grid. Marks up the visual labels of the graph. Displays candlesticks of the older period, spread and stop-level levels. Flexible options allow you to customize the appearance to your taste. It looks good in any color theme of the terminal.  Settings TIME & PRICE grid - the appearance of the time and price grid. You can turn the grids on/off separately. Set fonts and
SyncDB
Maxim Kuznetsov
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A service to keep the SQLite database up to date . Fast real - time operation . Saves open positions and orders , current quotes , and trading history . Take advantage of SQLite 's capabilities for intermediate data storage , analytics , and integration of the MetaTrader platform . Save all your data in one place . Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries , from Python and other languages , to build dashboards and integrate MetaTrader Parameters SyncDB creates and maintains 2 databases at th
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