Scalper RS
- Indicators
- Vitalyi Belyh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Scalper RS - is a trading and analytical indicator designed to identify the most probable reversal points on the price chart.
The indicator's algorithm that structures the price allows you to determine reversal price combinations on various trading instruments and time frames.
Using the variable "Structuring" parameter, you can select the optimal settings for the desired trading chart and time frame.
Initially, the indicator was created to receive signals on time frames M1 - M5 - M15, but by selecting the necessary parameters, you can configure it to identify long-term trends on time frames H1 - H4 - D1.
- Suitable for scalping and short-term trading.
- Signal arrows can work without redrawing or with possible redrawing (switchable parameter).
- All signals appear at the close of the candle.
- There are several types of alerts.
- Indicator signals can be used in the direction of the trend and against it.
- The indicator can be used as a separate system, or in addition to an existing trend trading system.