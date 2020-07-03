Channel Cluster
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Cluster indicator working in the price channel. For operation, the indicator builds a channel line - (dashed line).
Inside the channel, cluster sections are determined that determine the direction of the price movement - (histograms in two directions),
start with large arrows. Small arrows are plotted above / below each histogram - indicator increase volatility.
Input parameters
Inside the channel, cluster sections are determined that determine the direction of the price movement - (histograms in two directions),
start with large arrows. Small arrows are plotted above / below each histogram - indicator increase volatility.
- The indicator does not redraw the values.
- Works on any tools and timeframes.
- Entrances are made when large arrows appear, inside small arrows you can make scalper entrances, when small arrows disappear - make exits.
Input parameters
- Channel Period - Period of the price channel (from 20)
- Cluster Length
- Histogram Thickness
- Alerts for signals
- Play sound
- Display pop-up message
- Send push notification
- Send email
- Sound file
- Number Bars - The number of indicator bars on the chart
Спасибо огромное хороший индикатор))))