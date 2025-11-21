ZigZag on Trend

Period - Determines the duration of the trend

- Determines the duration of the trend Range - Trend adjustment for trading instruments with varying volatility in points

- Trend adjustment for trading instruments with varying volatility in points History of the counter - The candlestick range over which the counter will be calculated. Large values ​​should be used to adjust the parameters based on historical data. In trading mode, use small values, between 500-1000, on new quotes to avoid overloading the computer with calculations.

The "" indicator helps determine price movement direction, as well as a bar and pip calculator. It consists of a trend indicator, a trend line represented as a zigzag that tracks price direction, and a counter that calculates the number of bars passed in the trend direction and the number of pips on the vertical scale (calculations are based on the bar's opening). The indicator does not repaint. For convenience, it is presented as colored bars or lines. It can be used on all timeframes, but is best on M5 and higher." determines the number of bars to search for price direction. It calculates the length of the directions to obtain a smoothed trend in one direction." adjusts the frequency of trend directions, primarily to adjust the first parameter for different trading instruments (approximately up to 10 for EURUSD, approximately up to 100 for GOLD).The pip counters help make adjustments for any timeframe and trading instrument.The remaining parameters control alerts for signal arrows, visual adjustments, and color values.